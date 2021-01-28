Boris Johnson dodges question on Desmond Swayne
- Credit: PA
Prime minister Boris Johnson said he had not seen alleged remarks made by Tory Brexiteer Desmond Swayne calling into question the veracity of official coronavirus statistics.
The former minister has been accused by Labour and campaigners of spreading misinformation about the virus when he reportedly said that the infection and mortality figures had been “manipulated”.
Cabinet minister Michael Gove refused to agree the whip should be withdrawn but said an apology was in order.
But Swayne has said he does not understand why an apology is necessary.
Asked about the reports during his visit to Scotland, the prime minister dodged the question.
He said: “I’m sorry, I haven’t seen those.
“I was asked a question in the House of Commons by my colleague – I think he asked about the order of priorities of vaccinations.
“You can search for the answer I gave.”
