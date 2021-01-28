News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Boris Johnson dodges question on Desmond Swayne

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 3:58 PM January 28, 2021    Updated: 4:01 PM January 28, 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting the French biotechnology laboratory Valneva in Livingston

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting the French biotechnology laboratory Valneva in Livingston - Credit: PA

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he had not seen alleged remarks made by Tory Brexiteer Desmond Swayne calling into question the veracity of official coronavirus statistics.

The former minister has been accused by Labour and campaigners of spreading misinformation about the virus when he reportedly said that the infection and mortality figures had been “manipulated”.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove refused to agree the whip should be withdrawn but said an apology was in order.

But Swayne has said he does not understand why an apology is necessary. 

Asked about the reports during his visit to Scotland, the prime minister dodged the question.

He said: “I’m sorry, I haven’t seen those.

“I was asked a question in the House of Commons by my colleague – I think he asked about the order of priorities of vaccinations.

“You can search for the answer I gave.”

Boris Johnson

