Video
Boris Johnson accused of 'trashing argument for Brexit' during plea against Scottish independence
- Credit: Twitter, Sky News
A clip of Boris Johnson laying out the case for the union has backfired spectacularly after Twitter users pointed out the 'hypocrisy' of his argument.
Johnson toured a vaccine facility in Scotland on Thursday where he said he "believed in the power of doing things together".
The prime minister's comment comes as he toured the country in a bid to "shore up" the union following 20 consecutive polls showing a majority of Scots back leaving the UK.
Journalist Jonathan Lis caught the comment in a recording and posted it on his Twitter page, commenting: "Why the Tories can’t fight or win a new indyref, in a 4-second clip: Every argument they will make for the Union trashes the arguments they made for Brexit."
The footage received an overwhelming response online.
Liberal Democrats candidate for Wiltshire, Liz Webster, tweeted: "English nationalist tries to persuade the Scottish people he believes in working together, having ripped Scotland out of the biggest working together project in the world against their will."
MORE: Radio host warns Scottish independence debate will turn UK 'upside down again'
Cal Roscow added: "I like that they now have to make all the arguments in favour of everything they were against when it was Brexit."
Most Read
- 1 Scots report Boris Johnson to police for day trip to Glasgow
- 2 Who's on the BBC's Question Time tonight?
- 3 Michael Gove claims Boris Johnson is a 'huge asset' to Scotland
- 4 Nicola Sturgeon enters EU vaccine row by threatening to publish data on supply
- 5 First inaugural EU-UK meeting since Brexit 'postponed' after bloc's diplomatic status is downgraded
- 6 David Cameron's wife says Brexit has made trading 'difficult' for her business
- 7 Jacob Rees-Mogg calls Nicola Sturgeon 'Mrs Moan-a-lot' over concerns about PM's Scotland trip
- 8 Website that allows public to see if their MP is 'a p***k' gets 250,000 views in four days
- 9 Boris Johnson accused of misleading parliament over Labour MP's remarks
- 10 Tory MP tells Nicola Sturgeon to 'grow up' after questioning PM's Scotland trip
"Last Indyref the killer argument was 'vote for the Union and we'll keep you in the EU' — the Tories may need to look for a new slogan this time round," said David Parris.
"Johnson believes in the power of doing things together, which will be news to Remainers," quipped journalist Sarah Hurst.
Others picked on the SNP, which wants to holds an indicative vote on independence if it wins a landslide majority in this May's elections.
London Labour councillor Ross Houston countered: "Equally every SNP argument they made for remaining in the EU trashes the arguments they make for leaving the UK. The SNP party leadership cynically use the issue."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.