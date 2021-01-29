Video

Published: 12:12 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM January 29, 2021

A clip of Boris Johnson laying out the case for the union has backfired spectacularly after Twitter users pointed out the 'hypocrisy' of his argument.

Johnson toured a vaccine facility in Scotland on Thursday where he said he "believed in the power of doing things together".







The prime minister's comment comes as he toured the country in a bid to "shore up" the union following 20 consecutive polls showing a majority of Scots back leaving the UK.

Journalist Jonathan Lis caught the comment in a recording and posted it on his Twitter page, commenting: "Why the Tories can’t fight or win a new indyref, in a 4-second clip: Every argument they will make for the Union trashes the arguments they made for Brexit."

Why the Tories can’t fight or win a new indyref, in a 4 second clip: every argument they will make for the Union trashes the arguments they made for Brexit pic.twitter.com/c8eEFFNAJl — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) January 28, 2021

The footage received an overwhelming response online.

Liberal Democrats candidate for Wiltshire, Liz Webster, tweeted: "English nationalist tries to persuade the Scottish people he believes in working together, having ripped Scotland out of the biggest working together project in the world against their will."

English nationalist tries to persuade the Scottish people he believes in working together, having ripped Scotland out of the biggest working together project in the world against their will.



Why @BorisJohnson in Scotland is sure to ensure polls for independence rise. https://t.co/1iDFfK7NZF — Liz Webster 🔶 #Article49er (@LizWebsterLD) January 29, 2021

Cal Roscow added: "I like that they now have to make all the arguments in favour of everything they were against when it was Brexit."

"Last Indyref the killer argument was 'vote for the Union and we'll keep you in the EU' — the Tories may need to look for a new slogan this time round," said David Parris.

Last Indyref the killer argument was "vote for the Union and we'll keep you in the EU" — the Tories may need to look for a new slogan this time round. — David Parris (@DavidPa03067190) January 29, 2021

"Johnson believes in the power of doing things together, which will be news to Remainers," quipped journalist Sarah Hurst.

Others picked on the SNP, which wants to holds an indicative vote on independence if it wins a landslide majority in this May's elections.

London Labour councillor Ross Houston countered: "Equally every SNP argument they made for remaining in the EU trashes the arguments they make for leaving the UK. The SNP party leadership cynically use the issue."