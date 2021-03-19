PM to receive Oxford jab as he urges country to get vaccinated
- Credit: PA
The prime minister is due to receive his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a host of European countries announced they would return to using the jab following fresh safety assurances.
A slew of countries, including Germany and France, reversed their decision to temporarily pause its use over blood clot concerns after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) called the vaccine “safe and effective”.
Boris Johnson is due to receive the AstraZeneca jab when he is given his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Friday.
France, Italy and Germany, along with Cyprus, Latvia and Lithuania, have confirmed they will resume rollout of the Oxford shot on Friday, while Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands said they will follow suit next week, although Spain said it could exclude certain groups.
However, Norway, Sweden and Denmark have said they will continue their hold on the AstraZeneca jab, despite the EMA’s ruling.
You may also want to watch:
All three countries said the pause would continue while they conduct their own independent reviews of the jab’s safety.
“We want to thoroughly review the situation before we make a conclusion,” said Geir Bukholm, director of the Division of Infection Control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.
Most Read
- 1 Jacob Rees-Mogg told to apologise for smearing journalist over trade deal remarks
- 2 Tory politician who called two female Labour MPs 'vile' stands down
- 3 So why does the press hate Meghan more than Andrew?
- 4 OK, which minister's mate charged the government £2.6 million for this?
- 5 PMQs: Boris Johnson reprimanded over misrepresenting Labour's stance on police bill
- 6 The documentary that made me realise I was wrong about Woody Allen
- 7 Mark Francois urges prime minister to stop paying EU over Brexit issues
- 8 This bill is a no-holds-barred assault on your right to protest
- 9 Downing Street contemplated 'chickenpox parties' to build Covid herd immunity, report claims
- 10 Why Joe Biden won't want to see his predecessor jailed
“This will take some time, and we will provide an update at the end of next week.”
Like Johnson, French prime minister Jean Castex is expected to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.
Johnson, aged 56, told a Downing Street press conference on Thursday: “The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe.
“The thing that isn’t safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes.”
He urged the population to continue taking up the offer of a shot to ensure coronavirus cases continue to plummet so he can keep to his current timetable for easing the lockdown in England.
“The way to ensure this (lockdown easing) happens is to get that jab when your turn comes, so let’s get the jab done,” Mr Johnson said.
His comments came after the EMA confirmed the vaccine is “safe and effective” and its benefits outweigh any risks.
However, the regulator said it “cannot rule out definitively” a link between “a small number of cases of rare and unusual but very serious blood clotting disorders” and the vaccine, with investigations ongoing.
Emer Cooke, EMA executive director, said this situation was not unexpected, adding that “when you vaccinate millions of people” such reports of rare events will occur.
But the EMA has concluded there is no overall increase in the risk of blood clots with the vaccine, and in fact it is likely to reduce the overall risk of clots.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.