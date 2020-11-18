Boris Johnson ignores coronavirus laws for virtual PMQs
Despite the government demanding those in self-isolation remain at home, Downing Street has admitted Boris Johnson was neither in his office nor his home to film a virtual session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs).
The prime minister was told by Test and Trace to isolate on Sunday evening and, despite testing negative for Covid-19, will remain away from the public until next Thursday.
On Wednesday he made history by answering questions during the weekly PMQs session from MPs on a video call, but officials have admitted he was neither in his Number 10 office nor in his flat at Number 11 Downing Street.
Instead, he chose a "room off his office" to appear in front of an official 10 Downing Street backdrop.
“It was in a room off his office,” the spokesman told reporters, before explaining: “We are able to do this.
“It’s a working house, and we’re able to do this without the PM coming into contact with other people.”
The government's coronavirus laws specify that those told to self-isolate must remain in the home or face a £1,000 fine.
Government officials have now dubbed Johnson's home the whole of 10 Downing Street, rather than just the flat where he normally resides with his partner Carrie Symonds.
