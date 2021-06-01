Prime minister 'paid entirely' for wedding, Number 10 insists

Published: 2:08 PM June 1, 2021

Boris Johnson “paid entirely” for his wedding, Number 10 has insisted, following scrutiny of his finances.

Johnson and Carrie Symonds married in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday and plan to have a larger celebration next year when Covid restrictions are likely to be relaxed.

His spokesperson also confirmed the couple spent two days away from Downing Street after his secret wedding but declined to detail the location.

The No 10 spokesman said: “The PM spent Sunday and Monday away but is now back working from Downing Street.”

He added: “It is a personal matter so I won’t be getting into any further detail.”

Johnson has faced sustained scrutiny over the funding of lavish renovations to his Downing Street flat after a Tory donor initially helped pay the bill.







“The prime minister paid entirely for the wedding,” the No 10 spokesman said.

The marriage, Johnson’s third, came amid increasing concerns over the potential of the Indian variant of coronavirus to derail the plan to end all restrictions on June 21.

Asked if the PM was updated on Covid-19 statistics during his mini-break, the spokesman replied: “I haven’t spoken to the PM this morning but the whole of Government continues to monitor the latest scientific evidence and data, as we have done throughout the pandemic.”