Video
Boris Johnson challenged over 'honesty and integrity' of Jennifer Arcuri claims
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson has been challenged over his conduct with businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri during a press conference from Downing Street.
The prime minister was asked if he had acted with “honesty and integrity” in line with the code of conduct for people in public life, following reports about his relationship with the American businesswoman.
Arcuri made fresh allegations last month that she and Johnson had a four-year romantic relationship when he was London mayor, in an interview with the Sunday Mirror.
During a live coronavirus briefing, HuffPost’s Paul Waugh asked Johnson about his relationship with Arcuri.
“On Greensill and lobbying, it’s sparked a lot of interest in whether the Nolan principles of public life have any teeth or relevance any more,” the journalist said.
“Do you agree with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which in its review of your links with Jennifer Arcuri concluded, and I quote, ‘it would have been wise for Mr Johnson to have declared this as a conflict of interest and a failure to do so could have constituted a breach of the Nolan principles’?
“Those principles include acting with honesty and integrity. Do you believe you acted with honesty and integrity in your relationship with Ms Arcuri, who claims you conducted your affair in your marital home?”
Most Read
- 1 Brexit regret: Meet the Leave voters who wish they hadn't voted Leave
- 2 Boris Johnson vows action over 'absurd' post-Brexit trading arrangements
- 3 Defence minister Johnny Mercer 'trying to resign' - reports
- 4 Government scraps Brexit permits to enter Kent
- 5 Opposition parties push for probe into Boris Johnson's conduct following viral video
- 6 Why everyone in rents in Germany
- 7 No 10 says Johnny Mercer is 'valued' minister as it attempts to stop him resigning
- 8 How will you vote in the upcoming elections?
- 9 Plan for White House-style briefings axed despite £2.6m spend on media room
- 10 Labour leader defends NHS after being kicked out of pub in Bath
After answering a previous question on the expansion of Heathrow, the prime minister replied: “My answer to your second question is yes.”
Avoiding any further follow-ups he immediately left the podium.
The businesswoman’s links with Johnson came under public scrutiny last year over allegations she received favourable treatment for her business ventures during his eight-year stint as mayor.
Johnson avoided a criminal investigation after the police watchdog found no evidence he had influenced the payment of thousands of pounds of public money to Arcuri or secured her participation in foreign trade trips he led.
However, the IOPC said it “would have been wise” for the former mayor to have declared their “close association” as a conflict of interest.
He still faces an investigation by the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) oversight committee into whether he conducted himself in a way that is expected of people in public office.
Johnson has said his dealings with Arcuri were “done with complete propriety” and previously welcomed the IOPC findings, as he criticised the “vexatious claims” against him.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.