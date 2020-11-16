Brexiteer think tank admits UK likely to be 'worse off' after Brexit
- Credit: PA
A Brexiteer think tank has admitted that Britain could now be "worse off" from Brexit as a result of a Vote Leave mastermind leaving Downing Street.
Ben Harris-Quinney, chairman of the Bow Group, said that without Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings the government will see more "adherence to liberal metropolitan values" which will mean Brexit "in name only".
He told the Express: "Dominic Cummings was the intellectual force behind this government and its agenda to get Brexit done, but also to reform British politics to put Westminster back in touch with the public.
"For the past decade many conservatives have been concerned that the Conservative Party not only no longer stands for conservatism, but stands against it."
He continued: "Dom Cummings' presence at the centre of the government's policy programme gave Brexiteers confidence that Brexit would take place in a meaningful way."
Instead, he warned that the loss "makes post-Brexit Britain more likely to be very similar to a Britain inside the EU, and possibly worse".
You may also want to watch:
And he blamed Johnson's partner for forcing Cummings out, branding her "unelected and unaccountable".
"People voted for Brexit because they wanted to see immigration fall radically, they wanted more control over their lives and less adherence to liberal metropolitan values."
Most Read
- 1 UK Brexit negotiator says Brexit deal 'may not succeed'
- 2 Boris Johnson to be challenged in High Court for 'acting in bad faith' over Brexit
- 3 Brexiteer think tank admits UK likely to be 'worse off' after Brexit
- 4 Leavers in government claim Boris Johnson could agree to one-year Brexit extension
- 5 Tory MPs hatching plan to topple Boris Johnson if he does not resign in spring
- 6 'Oh this is too good': Public react to Michel Barnier's tweet trolling Brexit talks
- 7 Former Tory minister backs Keir Starmer to be next PM
- 8 Former Boris Johnson adviser delivers stinging attack on Dominic Cummings and Vote Leave camp
- 9 Remainer says country should revisit second Brexit referendum after coronavirus
- 10 Ken Clarke says government acting like a 'third-world dictatorship' over Brexit
"A government with Carrie Symonds at the helm represents the opposite of this, and will see support from conservatives and Brexiteers plummet."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.