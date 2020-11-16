Brexiteer think tank admits UK likely to be 'worse off' after Brexit

Published: 10:41 AM November 16, 2020 Updated: 10:42 AM November 16, 2020

A Brexiteer think tank has admitted that Britain could now be "worse off" from Brexit as a result of a Vote Leave mastermind leaving Downing Street.

Ben Harris-Quinney, chairman of the Bow Group, said that without Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings the government will see more "adherence to liberal metropolitan values" which will mean Brexit "in name only".

He told the Express: "Dominic Cummings was the intellectual force behind this government and its agenda to get Brexit done, but also to reform British politics to put Westminster back in touch with the public.

"For the past decade many conservatives have been concerned that the Conservative Party not only no longer stands for conservatism, but stands against it."

He continued: "Dom Cummings' presence at the centre of the government's policy programme gave Brexiteers confidence that Brexit would take place in a meaningful way."

Instead, he warned that the loss "makes post-Brexit Britain more likely to be very similar to a Britain inside the EU, and possibly worse".

And he blamed Johnson's partner for forcing Cummings out, branding her "unelected and unaccountable".

"People voted for Brexit because they wanted to see immigration fall radically, they wanted more control over their lives and less adherence to liberal metropolitan values."

"A government with Carrie Symonds at the helm represents the opposite of this, and will see support from conservatives and Brexiteers plummet."