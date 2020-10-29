Minister self-isolates just a day after being spotted flouting mask rules
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
Another Tory minister is self-isolating just one day after he was spotted flouting rules on masks.
Brandon Lewis - the Northern Ireland secretary - was witnessed in a chauffeur car without a face mask, despite Downing Street saying tthat they must cover up when travelling in government vehicles, despite a loophole in the rules for chauffer-driven cars.
A source close to the minister said he had removed his mask to drink a cup of coffee in the car.
Now Lewis is said to be self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
He tweeted: “I have been informed that I have recently come into contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus.
You may also want to watch:
“While I do not currently have any symptoms, I am now self-isolating in line with government guidance.”
It comes just over a week after Matt Hancock was snapped not wearing a mask while travelling to the Department of Health and Social Care in a ministerial car, despite repeatedly asking members of the public to cover up.
The health minister was then filmed recording a message in Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Tuesday without a mask, which is in breach of government guidelines.
Most Read
- 1 Tory MP blames 'chaotic parents' for children going to school hungry
- 2 Tory MP says policies no longer match 'principles on which millions have backed us'
- 3 Boris Johnson 'hid in bedroom' to avoid grilling on Brexit stance days before becoming PM
- 4 Liz Truss to deliver speech rejecting 'Britain First' strategy ahead of US election
- 5 Brexit shambles: A stress of our own making
- 6 UKIP set to select 'Dr Gammons' as candidate for London mayoral election
- 7 More approve of EU leadership than Boris Johnson's premiership, poll finds
- 8 George Osborne says it is 'game over' for Boris Johnson over free school meals
- 9 Tory politician criticised for telling struggling parents to shop at M&S
- 10 Danny Dyer praised for criticisms of Tory party - pointing out Etonians can't run the country
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.