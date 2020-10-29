Minister self-isolates just a day after being spotted flouting mask rules

Published: 6:14 PM October 29, 2020

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has backed the East while at party conference Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Another Tory minister is self-isolating just one day after he was spotted flouting rules on masks.

Brandon Lewis - the Northern Ireland secretary - was witnessed in a chauffeur car without a face mask, despite Downing Street saying tthat they must cover up when travelling in government vehicles, despite a loophole in the rules for chauffer-driven cars.

A source close to the minister said he had removed his mask to drink a cup of coffee in the car.

Now Lewis is said to be self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

He tweeted: “I have been informed that I have recently come into contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

“While I do not currently have any symptoms, I am now self-isolating in line with government guidance.”

It comes just over a week after Matt Hancock was snapped not wearing a mask while travelling to the Department of Health and Social Care in a ministerial car, despite repeatedly asking members of the public to cover up.

The health minister was then filmed recording a message in Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Tuesday without a mask, which is in breach of government guidelines.



