MEPs warn Brexit deal could be cancelled if No 10 continues to ignore terms

Published: 11:33 AM April 23, 2021 Updated: 11:36 AM April 23, 2021

Members of the European Parliament have again refused to set a date to ratify the Brexit agreement brokered between the EU and the UK at the end of last year - Credit: AFP/Getty Images

MEPs are set to finally approve the Brexit trade agreement between the UK and EU next week - whilst also warning that it could be cancelled if Number 10 continues to ignore its terms.

German socialist MEP Bernd Lange said negotiations over Northern Ireland are "on track" and a solution is "in sight".

“Ratification makes sense,” Lange said in a tweet.

“We are now approaching the finishing line of the ratification process,” commented German MEP David McAllister, the Brexit lead in the European parliament.

“Challenges need to be solved jointly within the framework of our new partnership.”

In a resolution which is expected to be agreed alongside the support for the trade deal, the parliament will "condemn" the UK's one-sided extension of grace periods on food, parcels and pets coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK - a breach of the agreement.

MEPs will call on the UK to "act in good faith" and ask the Commission to “pursue with vigour the infringement proceeding against the UK” which was started last month.







They say they are “deeply concerned by the recent tensions in Northern Ireland” and add the EU is "determined to protect" the Good Friday Agreement.

The resolution adds that if the UK continues with its "persistent" violation of the agreement it could cancel the deal.

Politicians in the parliament have been holding off voting for the deal until there was a solution over Northern Ireland.

The provisional application of December's trade deal was set to expire at the end of April, after the EU agreed a temporary extension with Downing Street.