Breaking
Brexit deal 'done' with Boris Johnson planning a statement tonight - Reports
- Credit: Archant
A Brexit deal is reportedly "done", with negotiators David Frost and Michel Barnier now agreeing on the final text.
According to the Daily Mail's Jason Grove, UK government sources believe it will be "highly unlikely" talks will collapse now.
RTE's Tony Connelly claims that there was a last-minute "instrumental" development on fish.
The Mirror's Pippa Crear had previously reported that Boris Johnson is planning a statement at Number 10 this evening.
MORE: Boris Johnson criticised for laughing with minister about prospect of no-deal Brexit
The Independent's Jon Stone reports that an announcement is expected around 7pm GMT, but ITV's Robert Peston warns it could "slip into tomorrow".
You may also want to watch:
It is expected that if a deal is agreed before Christmas, EU government representatives will have two days to approve the draft, and then MPs will be recalled to parliament to vote on the agreement next Wednesday and Thursday.
More soon...
