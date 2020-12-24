Video
Boris Johnson says he's launching his own Erasmus scheme
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson has said he is launching a new scheme to replace the UK's participation in the Erasmus exchange programme - which had seen participants able to study across Europe.
Asked about it at a Number 10 press conference, Johnson said it would be replaced by a worldwide scheme named after Bletchley Park code breaker Alan Turing.
Johnson said “it was a tough decision” to pull out of the programme, for financial reasons.
He added: “We are doing a UK scheme for students to go around the world, it will be called the Turing scheme.
“Students will have the opportunity not just to go to European universities, but the best universities in the world.”
Concluding the press conference, the prime minister said Labour MPs should vote for “this excellent deal”.
He added: “Happy Christmas to you all.”
