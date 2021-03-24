British weather and 'grow-your-own food' to be celebrated at £120m Brexit Festival

Published: 10:08 AM March 24, 2021 Updated: 10:11 AM March 24, 2021

British weather and "grow-your-own food" will be among the themes celebrated during the Festival of Brexit, organisers have announced.

A total 10 teams have been chosen to host events which includes showcasing the largest home-made vegetable patch project in modern times.







The carnival remains a contentious issue among the public who say it is 'politically motivated' and a waste of £120million worth of taxpayer funds.

Chief creative officer Martin Green says it would 'bring people together' to celebrate their British identity following the Brexit vote in 2016.

On Tuesday, 10 teams were named, chosen from 30 that had taken part in a three-month paid research and development process.

This includes a team led by the Glasgow-based Aproxima Arts offering "a unique approach to community growing celebrating music, future food technology and sustainable festivals". Part of that will be the "largest grow-your-own project of modern times" that will encourage as many people as possible to reclaim spaces to grow their own produce.

Leeds-based events studio Newsubstance has promised "a physical manifestation and celebration of the British weather and UK coastline" while Turner prize-winning architecture collective Assemble is promising "an immersive experience exploring the wonder of the human mind through architecture, neuroscience, technology, light and sound".

Organisers have asked the teams to keep their plans under wraps.

Formally known as Festival UK 2022, the parade is being funded by the UK government and has the support of the devolved administrations.

The festival will take place across the UK next year and celebrate all things British.