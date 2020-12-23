Boris Johnson 'toast' if he fails 'five tests' of Brexit deal
A Brexiteer has claimed that Boris Johnson will be "toast" if he fails the "five tests" of a Brexit deal.
Former Brexit Party MEP Jake Pugh told the Express the prime minister's agreement will be challenged in the following areas:
“1. To what extent is the freedom to diverge allowed by LPF (level playing field).
“2. Is Northern Ireland still carved off from Great Britain?
“3. Terms of fish access and length of duration.
“4. What has been agreed on services.
“5. Terms of any cross retaliation.”
And he warned that if the deal is rushed through without scrutiny, he is likely to feel to wrath of Tory Brexiteers in the House of Commons.
The politician said he was "very concerned that such a critical International Treaty is rushed through just before Christmas and with close to zero scrutiny.
“But beware, if Boris has caved, Brexiteers will spot it and he will be toast.”
