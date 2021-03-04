Police to investigate 'sinister graffiti' in Belfast referencing Michael Gove

Published: 2:54 PM March 4, 2021 Updated: 2:57 PM March 4, 2021

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is investigating sinister graffiti in a loyalist area of Belfast referencing Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove.

The message painted on a wall in Sandy Row included Gove’s name and an address above the words “We don’t forget, we don’t forgive”.

It is the latest example of anti-Northern Ireland Protocol graffiti that has appeared in loyalist areas in the region since the new Irish Sea trading arrangements came into operation.

Gove has co-chaired the joint EU/UK committee responsible for implementing the protocol and was a leading voice in the Vote Leave campaign.

Asked about the incident, the PSNI said: “We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this, however, we would never ignore something that could put an individual at risk.”





