Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'

Published: 12:13 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 1:28 PM December 21, 2020

Nigel Farage has lashed out at a Chinese journalist after being called "Trump's puppet" and a "big joke in Europe".

Chen Weihua, who works for the Chinese state-controlled outlet China Daily, hit out at the Brexit Party leader after he blamed China for Christmas in the UK being cancelled.







Farage's message came shortly after Boris Johnson announced tough new restrictions across London and much of South-East England.

People under Tier 4 restrictions are being asked to stay home for Christmas while all non-essential shops are being told to shut as the government puts measures in place to stem a new, fast-spreading strain of coronavirus in the UK.

Venting on Twitter, Farage posted: "Christmas cancelled. Thank you, China."

Weihua called Farage "Trump's puppet" and a "big joke in Europe" before telling him to don a mask and "stop talking sh*t".

Nigel Farage is Trump’s puppet. A big joke in Europe. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 20, 2020

Wear a mask and stop talking shit. — Chen Weihua （陈卫华） (@chenweihua) December 20, 2020

Farage replied that China should "pay the West reparations" over the economic damage caused by the virus.

Writing on Twitter, @H_K_Fooey said: "Are you going to pay the UK reparations for the damage your Brexit is doing?"

@lionheartleojai wrote: "The one where Nigel Farage gets his arse handed to him on a platter."

The one where Nigel Farage gets his arse handed to him on a platter. pic.twitter.com/PrpOkAZSKH — Leo Jai™ (@lionheartleojai) December 21, 2020

Meurig Parri said: "I don’t know who Chen Weihua is but he’s hit the nail on the head!"