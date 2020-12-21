Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
- Credit: UPI/PA Images
Nigel Farage has lashed out at a Chinese journalist after being called "Trump's puppet" and a "big joke in Europe".
Chen Weihua, who works for the Chinese state-controlled outlet China Daily, hit out at the Brexit Party leader after he blamed China for Christmas in the UK being cancelled.
Farage's message came shortly after Boris Johnson announced tough new restrictions across London and much of South-East England.
People under Tier 4 restrictions are being asked to stay home for Christmas while all non-essential shops are being told to shut as the government puts measures in place to stem a new, fast-spreading strain of coronavirus in the UK.
MORE: Tory MP calls on Matt Hancock to resign following new Tier 4 Covid restrictions
Venting on Twitter, Farage posted: "Christmas cancelled. Thank you, China."
You may also want to watch:
Weihua called Farage "Trump's puppet" and a "big joke in Europe" before telling him to don a mask and "stop talking sh*t".
Farage replied that China should "pay the West reparations" over the economic damage caused by the virus.
MORE: Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders
Most Read
- 1 Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders
- 2 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
- 3 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2014 prediction proven right
- 4 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 5 The big Brexit lie has been rumbled
- 6 EU vice president says sovereignty debate in Brexit talks is 'totally pathetic'
- 7 Brexiteer MP pilloried after accusing France of acting like 'dictators' over Dover Port blockade
- 8 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
- 9 Tory MP calls on Matt Hancock to resign following new Tier 4 Covid restrictions
- 10 Senior Tory MP calls for Brexit extension saying it's 'time for maturity'
Writing on Twitter, @H_K_Fooey said: "Are you going to pay the UK reparations for the damage your Brexit is doing?"
@lionheartleojai wrote: "The one where Nigel Farage gets his arse handed to him on a platter."
Meurig Parri said: "I don’t know who Chen Weihua is but he’s hit the nail on the head!"
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.