'I wouldn’t trust him with a tin of spam': Reaction to Nigel Farage's new venture in giving financial advice

Nigel Farage's financial newsletter promising subscribers advice to "take back control" of their money has been roundly mocked online.

The Brexit Party leader launched a website and daily email service, dubbed Fortune and Freedom with Nigel Farage, to give members the financial knowledge to "take back control of your money and your life".

The Brexit frontman offers subscribers insights he gained over "40 years of experience in finance and politics", promising to prime investors with the tools to profit from Britain's "boom post Brexit".

"My political battle was to take back control of our country, but after 20 years in the financial markets it is now time to fight for each of us to take back control of our money. The financial services industry has done a bad job with other people's money and I want to help find a better way," he told the Sunday Express.

"Taking back control of your money – wrestling it from those who do not have your interests or your family’s interests at heart – should now be the number one priority of every right minded man and woman in Britain."

Though few were keen on the advice from the former City trader.

Posting a photo of Farage's advert, comedian and writer James Felton tweeted: "Hi I’m Nigel Farage, you may remember me from that time I f****ed the UK’s economy by at least 66 billion pounds so far or when I spent millions of pounds to gain 0 MPs. Please let me handle your money."

Liberal Democrats parliamentary spokesperson Jonathan Banks followed suit, posting: "Hi! When I'm not banging spoons in pots or shouting at the sea, I'm failing to get elected 7 times.. I'm not that fussy for those of a different hue, and I'm really keen to tank our economy. Let me look after your money?"

One user quipped: "Grifters gonna grift."

"One step away from the Farage pension plan/holiday insurance combo. I hope that there's a free pen with every order," said another.

John Hawkes wrote: "I wouldn’t trust him with a tin of spam."

James Lasyen predicted: "In 2021, I fully expect him to be co-hosting QVC at 5 in the morning."

Martim Bamford from chartered financial planners Informed Choice warned against investing.

He said: "These investments will lose you money.

"They also talk about why the Euro looks doomed.

"The future of the Euro as a currency is far from certain, given the current sovereign and banking debt issues in the EU, but currency trading is another non-investment. It’s high-risk, speculative and a pretty good way to lose money.

"Last but not least, they refer to the potential for cryptocurrencies.

"The only potential cryptocurrencies have, from an investment perspective, is to lose you money."

Bamford says Farage has minimal relevant experience and describe his business partner's stint at an investment bank as "nothing more than an internship while studying at university", adding his newsletter is unregulated.

The new venture comes as Farage threatened to launch an anti-lockdown party with actor Laurence Fox.