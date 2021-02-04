Jacob Rees-Mogg dismisses call for Brexit committee to be reinstated

Published: 2:48 PM February 4, 2021

Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed a call from Labour for a select committee on Brexit and the European Union to be reinstated as problems continue after the UK's departure from the bloc.

For Labour, Valerie Vaz challenged Rees-Mogg over Boris Johnson's claims about trade in Northern Ireland after Brexit.

Calling for the committee to be reinstated, she said: “Remember the prime minister’s promise to businesses in Northern Ireland – no forms, no checks, no barriers of any kind, you will have unfettered access?

“Can (Rees-Mogg) look at restoring the select committee along the same lines that they have in the other place, unless the leader thinks that they are more accountable than we are in this place?”

But Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted Brexit could be discussed at other select committees - such as the Northern Ireland select committee.

You may also want to watch:

He suggested there was "plenty of scrutiny" of the government over Brexit.

He told the Commons: “There are select committees that can look into all matters relating to our departure from the European Union and it is the general position of this government and predecessor governments that by and large select committees should reflect the departments that they cover.

“Anything relating to Northern Ireland can be looked at by the Northern Ireland Committee, which is so wonderfully chaired by (Conservative MP Simon Hoare), one of my oldest friends in the House, who does it with great distinction and can carry out any inquiries that are sought fit by that committee.

“So there are plenty of opportunities for scrutiny.”