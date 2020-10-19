EU expects Boris Johnson's team to return to talks 'within days'
- Credit: PA
The EU expects the deadlocks over Brexit talks to last just a matter of days, with the expectation there will be a resumption next week.
The Times says EU officials are briefing that a “time out” of no more than a week will give a "cooling off" period after the conclusions of the EU Council summit provoked anger with the UK government.
“A circuit breaker on Brexit may have a positive effect,” said one diplomatic source.
Chief negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost are expected to speak on the telephone, after Frost told his EU counterpart that there was "no point" in him travelling to London on Monday.
European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic will also meet cabinet office minister Michael Gove.
The minister said on Sunday that the door stayed "ajar" for a continuation of talks.
The newspaper reports Brussels is keen to show the "endgame" threat of a no-deal Brexit is not being dictated by Brussels.
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.