EU expects Boris Johnson's team to return to talks 'within days'

Published: 12:37 PM October 19, 2020 Updated: 1:28 PM October 19, 2020

The EU expects the deadlocks over Brexit talks to last just a matter of days, with the expectation there will be a resumption next week.

The Times says EU officials are briefing that a “time out” of no more than a week will give a "cooling off" period after the conclusions of the EU Council summit provoked anger with the UK government.

“A circuit breaker on Brexit may have a positive effect,” said one diplomatic source.

Chief negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost are expected to speak on the telephone, after Frost told his EU counterpart that there was "no point" in him travelling to London on Monday.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic will also meet cabinet office minister Michael Gove.

The minister said on Sunday that the door stayed "ajar" for a continuation of talks.

The newspaper reports Brussels is keen to show the "endgame" threat of a no-deal Brexit is not being dictated by Brussels.