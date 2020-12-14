Video
Video resurfaces of Boris Johnson claiming nobody would be talking about Brexit in 2020
- Credit: PA
A video of Boris Johnson at the last election claiming nobody would be talking about Brexit in 2020 because he will have done his trade deal has gone viral as the UK's departure from the European Union still dominates headlines.
Brexit has overtaken the coronavirus as the top story on news headlines, with the UK government threatening to walk away from talks with the EU without a deal.
A video of a reporter asking about Johnson's "get Brexit done" pledge has since gone viral after the prime minister insisted his trade deal will have been sorted after the general election.
Bloomberg reporter Joe Mayes told the Tory leader back in December 2019: “When a Brit voter turns to you in the middle of 2020 and says, ‘Mr Johnson, you said that Brexit would be done so why do I keep hearing about it on the TV, radio, reading about it in the newspapers and the negotiations with the EU…prime minister you said it would be done.’
Boris Johnson claimed '100% of issues' surrounding trade deal were resolved last year
Video disproves Tory claims that Boris Johnson's 'oven-ready deal' only referred to Withdrawal Agreement
“What would you say to that voter?”
But in a defiant defence of his 'get Brexit done' slogan, he told Mayes: “I don't think that such a person will put that question in that way because I think actually what will happen is it will be done.”
Mayes reposted the video on Twitter with more than 130,000 watching the clip in recent days.
"This aged well," said Keiji Nishitani.
"2019 Boris has a message for you. Listen to it and see if you trust him to predict 2021," wrote Nikhil Shah.
"He was wrong then because he’s always made it up as he went along. No plan, no strategy," posted David Walker.
Another commented: "When leaders turn out so wrong they get sacked from normal jobs."
