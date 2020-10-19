Brexiteer Dyson to sell Singapore penthouse days after denying he'd abandoned Britain

Video

Published: 11:59 AM October 19, 2020 Updated: 12:06 PM October 19, 2020

Brexiteer James Dyson is set to sell his million-pound penthouse in Singapore at a loss - days after claiming people had "got it wrong" that he had abandoned Britain after the Brexit vote.

Singapore's Business Times reports that he is to sell the property at a loss after he accepted an offer of $62 million (£36 million) from US-based billionaire Leo Koguan.

It is lower than the reported figure of $73.8 million he paid for it last year when it was announced Dyson's headquarters was moving there.

The property is said to be the largest "non-landed residence" to have been on the market, and is in the city's Tanjong Pajar neighbourhood.

Dyson - one of the UK's richest men - faced difficult questions on Radio 4 last week after accusations he had "left Britain" by buying the property.

He told the Today programme: "I haven't gone, I'm here. I visit and I have a house there. But we're expanding here in Britain.

"We're taking over Hullavington Airfield, we're doing up the hangars there and we're a British company."

In response to media enquiries about the sale of the property, a company spokesperson said: "Dyson remains fully committed to expanding its research and development footprint and other operations in Singapore".