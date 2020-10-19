News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts Shop
The New European > News > Westminster News

Video

Brexiteer Dyson to sell Singapore penthouse days after denying he'd abandoned Britain

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 11:59 AM October 19, 2020    Updated: 12:06 PM October 19, 2020
James Dyson

James Dyson - Credit: Royal Society/Wikimedia

Brexiteer James Dyson is set to sell his million-pound penthouse in Singapore at a loss - days after claiming people had "got it wrong" that he had abandoned Britain after the Brexit vote.

Singapore's Business Times reports that he is to sell the property at a loss after he accepted an offer of $62 million (£36 million) from US-based billionaire Leo Koguan.

It is lower than the reported figure of $73.8 million he paid for it last year when it was announced Dyson's headquarters was moving there.

The property is said to be the largest "non-landed residence" to have been on the market, and is in the city's Tanjong Pajar neighbourhood.

Dyson - one of the UK's richest men - faced difficult questions on Radio 4 last week after accusations he had "left Britain" by buying the property.

He told the Today programme: "I haven't gone, I'm here. I visit and I have a house there. But we're expanding here in Britain.

"We're taking over Hullavington Airfield, we're doing up the hangars there and we're a British company."

In response to media enquiries about the sale of the property, a company spokesperson said: "Dyson remains fully committed to expanding its research and development footprint and other operations in Singapore".

Most Read

  1. 1 Boris Johnson 'plans to resign' in six months because he can't live on £150k salary
  2. 2 Remainers blamed for Boris Johnson's inability to secure Brexit deal
  3. 3 Michael Gove challenged over remarks UK 'holds all the cards' in Brexit talks
  1. 4 Leaked government dossier warns of army street patrols if second Covid-19 wave and no-deal Brexit hit UK at same time
  2. 5 Keir Starmer tells Boris Johnson to deliver 'oven-ready deal' he promised
  3. 6 David Cameron worried new book will 'damage his reputation'
  4. 7 Nicola Sturgeon, Jacinda Adern and Angela Merkel in top 5 of world’s most eloquent leaders
  5. 8 Minister finally concedes 'Australia-style deal' is a no-deal Brexit
  6. 9 Arron Banks' man in New Zealand election hit by electoral wipe out
  7. 10 Brexiteer admits 'Australia-style deal' term designed to 'pull wool over voters' eyes'
Brexit

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

Don't Miss

Brexit Video

These MPs just voted against protecting food and farming standards after...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings dodges £50k in unpaid taxes after decision to 'write...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Outrage as Brexit-backing Wetherspoons could be made exempt from new...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Video

Brexiteer Prue Leith says she's worried about food standards after UK...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus