News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Sporting star claims he was a 'mug' for voting Remain in quip about Brexit cronyism

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 2:44 PM December 22, 2020    Updated: 2:52 PM December 22, 2020
Boris Johnson (right) speaks alongside (from left to centre) Priti Patel, Kate Hoey and Michael Gove

Boris Johnson (right) speaks alongside (from left to centre) Priti Patel, Kate Hoey and Michael Gove at a Vote Leave campaign event. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A quip from rugby union legend and sports pundit Brian Moore has perfectly sums up the cronyism over Brexit.

The Remain-voting former English rugby union footballer expressed regret for voting against Brexit - because of the number of opportunities offered by the government to those that backed Leave.

His comments come as more peerages were awarded to prominent Brexiteers and Tory donors. It follows an elevation to the House of Lords for cricketer Ian Botham, former Labour MPs Gisela Stuart and Kate Hoey, and ex-Brexit Party MEP Claire Fox.

He tweeted: "I was a mug for voting Remain. If I'd banged the drum for Brexit I might have been in the House of Lords by now, or had a multi-million pound contract for doing something at which I had no previous experience or demonstrable ability."

His comments were praised by Twitter users for pointing out the chumocracy surrounding the Leave vote.

"The biggest problem about this tweet is that it's true," replied Robert Pugh.

You may also want to watch:

"Don't forget the unimpeachable right to bully underlings and the right to travel to Barnard Castle any time you want as well..." noted John McSeveney.

"And if you'd gone to Eton who knows what your job title would be!" said Nick Rogers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Michel Barnier to make Brexit announcement
  2. 2 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2013 prediction proven right
  3. 3 Boris Johnson protest song could bag the Number 1 slot in the Christmas chart
  1. 4 Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders
  2. 5 Boris Johnson criticised for laughing with minister about prospect of no-deal Brexit
  3. 6 Priti Patel 'caused legal storm' with 'ill-advised' tweet about migrant deaths
  4. 7 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
  5. 8 Number 10 describes EU leak over Brexit talks as 'bollocks'
  6. 9 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
  7. 10 Growing number of Leave voters now think Brexit was 'wrong', new YouGov poll finds

"I can only assume you have a preexisting medical condition that stopped you. I think it's called 'integrity'," replied Götz von Berlichingen.

"Any particular former England sporting great that brought this realisation to mind, Brian?" asked another.

Brexit
House of Lords

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

German comedians have satirised 'The Crown' with a version about Boris Johnson and Brexit.

Boris Johnson | Video

German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hancock on The Andrew Marr Show

Andrew Marr | Video

Andrew Marr rips into Matt Hancock for 'playing politics' over coronavirus

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Anti-Brexit campaigners' placards outside the Houses of Parliament

Polling Figures | Opinion

The big Brexit lie has been rumbled

Jim Chisolm

Logo Icon
EU vice president Heidi Hautala

Brexit | Video

EU vice president says sovereignty debate in Brexit talks is 'totally...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus