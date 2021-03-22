Video
Technical problems delay Priti Patel's appearance about Bristol protests
- Credit: PA
Technical problems delayed Priti Patel's appearance in the House of Commons ahead of an update on the protests in Bristol.
MPs had assembled in the chamber for Home Office questions at 2.30pm, but problems in allowing MPs to appear virtually in the chamber caused speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to suspend business immediately.
He told the Commons: “I gather there is a technical problem which means we cannot proceed immediately with our business today.
“I am going to suspend the House for 30 minutes.”
Due to social distancing restrictions, many MPs have contributed to proceedings virtually rather than appearing in person.
A House of Commons spokesman said in a statement: “There are currently some technical issues associated with virtual chamber proceedings.
“The Parliamentary Broadcasting Unit is working to rectify these as quickly as possible, and proceedings are temporarily suspended.”
Business resumed in the Commons at 3.04pm after a 30-minute delay, with home secretary Patel eventually answering questions from MPs.
MPs are scheduled to consider the Trade Bill, Fire Safety Bill and the government’s defence plans, among other things, on Monday.
