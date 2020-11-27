British actors barred from applying for role of young Prince William due to Brexit
- Credit: PA
British actors have been told not to audition for the role of a young Duke of Cambridge in a forthcoming film about Diana, Princess of Wales, due to new rules faced by the country post-Brexit.
A casting invitation posted online calls for boys aged between nine and 12 to apply for the role of the prince, when he was aged 11, in the upcoming biopic, Spencer.
However, it says only European passport holders can apply and “NOT British-European due to new Brexit rules from 1st January 2021".
Amy Hubbard, the casting director on the film, later said in a post on Twitter that it was common practice for key roles in films to be filled with actors who share their citizenship with the project’s financiers.
She said: “It’s not about travel. It’s common on films that the passport for significant characters needs to match that of the financiers.”
You may also want to watch:
The film, which stars Kristen Stewart as Diana and is directed by Pablo Larrain, follows the princess as she spends a weekend in Sandringham during which she realises her marriage to the Prince of Wales is failing.
It is reportedly due to start shooting in Germany early next year.
Most Read
- 1 Commons speaker delivers blistering attack on government following leak of latest lockdown information
- 2 Who's on the BBC's Question Time tonight?
- 3 Transport boss calls government's handling of Brexit border proceedings a 'complete shambles'
- 4 'The irony': Iain Duncan Smith mocked following 'honesty with the public' remark about Rishi Sunak
- 5 Public give hilarious reaction to Brexiteer's tweet on Project Fear
- 6 Maradona and me... the time I played alongside a genius
- 7 Former Tory aide 'killed' plans by George Osborne to appoint David Beckham as a minister
- 8 Matt Hancock reignites 'chumocracy' row after ex-neighbour is handed Covid work following WhatsApp message
- 9 'Festival of Brexit' to receive £29m from Rishi Sunak's spending review
- 10 Liz Truss unable to explain how UK-Japan deal is better than existing EU agreement
A number of actresses have played Diana in the past, including in 2013 when Naomi Watts took up the role in a biopic titled Diana.
Oliver Hirschbiegel’s film was panned by critics.
In 2007, Genevieve O’Reilly played the royal in Channel 5 film Diana: Last Days Of A Princess.
Last year, Emma Corrin was cast as Diana in Netflix series The Crown and she made her debut this month.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.