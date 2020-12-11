'Cheddar, eggs, toast and milk' - Daily Mail gives guide to meal options after Brexit

Published: 12:39 PM December 11, 2020

The Daily Mail's meal guide to overcoming food shortages caused by Brexit has created a stir on social media.

In an article titled "Cheddar instead of Brie, swap avocado for eggs on toast and plan a stay-cation! What No Deal could mean for the UK's favourite foods, travel, holidays, second homes and the economy", readers of the pro-Brexit news outlet are given a taste of what a no-deal Britain would look like.







Readers are warned they could be forced to "switch a meal like avocado on toast" for a "UK-based offering of eggs on toast" while items like broccoli and tomatoes "may have to be changed for peas, carrots and beetroot".

The article goes on to say that Europe accounts for a quarter of UK food imports, which could lead to shortages of Britain's favourite dietary staples.

"For example," the article reads, "tariffs could push the price of Brie cheese up by 40 per cent which could result in shoppers opting for Cheddar instead."

Britons could also be asked to swap pizza for toast and chips, ham for mutton, and cod and chips - the nation's iconic dish - for lobster.

It even suggested a hit to UK wine supplies, as well as tea and coffee, due to traffic chaos at Britain's ports.

Freelance journalist Joe Middleton quipped: "If you’d told Brits that a no-deal Brexit meant a pizza shortage then Remain would have won by a landslide in the referendum."

If you’d told Brits that a no-deal Brexit meant a pizza shortage then Remain would have won by a landslide in the referendum.https://t.co/nX3p4PurK7 pic.twitter.com/0hJjWWHEBY — Joe Middleton (@joejsmiddleton) December 11, 2020

@BelfastAgmt posted: "Dear God almighty. Carbs for breakfast. Carbs for lunch. Carbs for dinner. CARBS! CARBS! CARBS!"

Rob Watson added: "With no hint of irony @MailOnline⁩ advises readers what to expect from #brexit. None of which would be necessary if they hadn’t backed the #brexitnutters and opted to support #dodgyjohnson as he lied and bungled his way to calamity."

With no hint of irony ⁦@MailOnline⁩ advises readers what to expect from #brexit. None of which iwould be necessary if they hadn’t backed the #brexitnutters and opted to support #dodgyjohnson as he lied and bungled his way to calamity 🤦🏻‍♂️

https://t.co/hSKfpuPXra — Rob Watson (@robwmedia) December 10, 2020

Daniel Storey posted: "This has finished me."

This has finished me. pic.twitter.com/4th8ANBXVr — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 10, 2020

Edwin Hayward added: "The Daily Mail's handy guide to foods and drinks that will still be available after a chaotic no-deal Brexit glosses over one teensy weensy point: we only produce about HALF the food we consume in the UK. So it's not just about substitution."

Another added: "When even the Daily Mail has given up on Brexit being great, you do have to ask yourself questions."