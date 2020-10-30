'Assorted caviar' and 'board games' among gifts confiscated off Boris Johnson due to anti-corruption rules

Published: 12:43 PM October 30, 2020 Updated: 12:51 PM October 30, 2020

Baby accessories and assorted caviar were among a dozen gifts the Cabinet Office has confiscated off Boris Johnson due to anti-corruption regulations.

The Cabinet Office releases a list of ministerial gifts on a quarterly basis and just earlier this week dumped a trove of data on the latest presents the prime minister received during April and June this year.







It shows the department confiscated 11 gifts in total because they were too expensive to bypass corruption regulations, according to POLITICO.

Among the list was wine from the government of Hungary and a pen and paper holder from the Onoto Pen Company, a luxury stationery producer based in Norwich.

Other presents to raise eyebrows was assorted caviar from a high-end London food retailer which boasts of having stocks of "truffles, foie gras and Wagyu beef" and promises to "source just about anything" for its customers, a sculpture by artist Hamish Mackie, olive oil from Avlaki Limited, and a "futuristic" board game from Prometheus Concept.

You may also want to watch:

Baby clothes and accessories from Fortnum & Mason, Jewish Care, and GH Hurt & Son were also held by the department.

The data also showed the prime minister met with Aidan Barclay, the chair of the group that owns The Daily Telegraph for a "general discussion" on May 19 and the paper's editor, Chris Evans, two days later.

The prime minister also met with representatives from Rolly-Royce later that month for an "update" on work they were undertaking and held a gathering with construction and housing business leaders to discuss post-coronavirus recovery plans.

The website said all meetings were conducted in line with government coronavirus guidelines.