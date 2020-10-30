'Assorted caviar' and 'board games' among gifts confiscated off Boris Johnson due to anti-corruption rules
- Credit: PA
Baby accessories and assorted caviar were among a dozen gifts the Cabinet Office has confiscated off Boris Johnson due to anti-corruption regulations.
The Cabinet Office releases a list of ministerial gifts on a quarterly basis and just earlier this week dumped a trove of data on the latest presents the prime minister received during April and June this year.
It shows the department confiscated 11 gifts in total because they were too expensive to bypass corruption regulations, according to POLITICO.
Among the list was wine from the government of Hungary and a pen and paper holder from the Onoto Pen Company, a luxury stationery producer based in Norwich.
Other presents to raise eyebrows was assorted caviar from a high-end London food retailer which boasts of having stocks of "truffles, foie gras and Wagyu beef" and promises to "source just about anything" for its customers, a sculpture by artist Hamish Mackie, olive oil from Avlaki Limited, and a "futuristic" board game from Prometheus Concept.
You may also want to watch:
Baby clothes and accessories from Fortnum & Mason, Jewish Care, and GH Hurt & Son were also held by the department.
The data also showed the prime minister met with Aidan Barclay, the chair of the group that owns The Daily Telegraph for a "general discussion" on May 19 and the paper's editor, Chris Evans, two days later.
Most Read
- 1 Who's on the BBC's Question Time tonight?
- 2 MANDRAKE: Chilling news for Telegraph bosses
- 3 Tory minister's claim over free school meals funding gets quickly debunked
- 4 Minister self-isolates just a day after being spotted flouting mask rules
- 5 More approve of EU leadership than Boris Johnson's premiership, poll finds
- 6 Tory MP blames 'chaotic parents' for children going to school hungry
- 7 Viktor Orban has eyes on a Brexit opportunity
- 8 Farage says he can dodge US travel ban because he's a 'journalist'
- 9 Pret a Manger founder against lockdown because it will only 'save a few thousand lives'
- 10 Question Time: Tory minister told 'diverse' cabinet doesn't erase race issues in party
The prime minister also met with representatives from Rolly-Royce later that month for an "update" on work they were undertaking and held a gathering with construction and housing business leaders to discuss post-coronavirus recovery plans.
The website said all meetings were conducted in line with government coronavirus guidelines.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.