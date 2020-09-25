Brexit News Westminster News Europe News Support Us Subscribe Podcasts Shop
David Cameron splashes out on luxury £50k outdoor pool as country prepares for possible second lockdown

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 11:23 AM September 25, 2020
David Cameron is forking out £50k on a heated pool for his home in the Cotswolds - Credit: PA

David Cameron is adding a luxurious heated swimming pool to his £1.5 million family home in the Cotswolds.

The former Tory prime minister has applied for planning permission for a 45 by 13 foot outdoor pool.

West Oxfordshire District Councils officials are yet to approve the build and have called for a groundwater impact assessment for the depth of the pool.

At two metres deep, the pool will have eight underwater lights and sit in his garden. It is likely to get a green light because it is being built in a low-risk flood area.

The Sun has suggested Cameron may be installing the pool to keep fit.

Mahyar Tousi quipped: "Now, that’s how you prepare for the second lockdown!"

"I guarantee we won’t all be in that together," joked Roger Quimbly.

This follows Cameron's "Shepard's hut" he had installed in his garden in 2017.

The hard-crafted hut is insulated with sheep's wool and has mod cons including dimmer lights and classic Bakelite switches.

He installed a similar hide-away valued at £25,000 at his family's holiday home in Cornwall after the first one sparked a family tiff. 

He reportedly used the hut as a writing room where he completed his memoirs, For The Record, last September.

