David Cameron splashes out on luxury £50k outdoor pool as country prepares for possible second lockdown
Adrian Zorzut
- Credit: PA
David Cameron is adding a luxurious heated swimming pool to his £1.5 million family home in the Cotswolds.
The former Tory prime minister has applied for planning permission for a 45 by 13 foot outdoor pool.
West Oxfordshire District Councils officials are yet to approve the build and have called for a groundwater impact assessment for the depth of the pool.
At two metres deep, the pool will have eight underwater lights and sit in his garden. It is likely to get a green light because it is being built in a low-risk flood area.
The Sun has suggested Cameron may be installing the pool to keep fit.
You may also want to watch:
Mahyar Tousi quipped: "Now, that’s how you prepare for the second lockdown!"
Now, that’s how you prepare for the second lockdown! https://t.co/lUite4THKT— Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) September 25, 2020
"I guarantee we won’t all be in that together," joked Roger Quimbly.
This follows Cameron's "Shepard's hut" he had installed in his garden in 2017.
The hard-crafted hut is insulated with sheep's wool and has mod cons including dimmer lights and classic Bakelite switches.
He installed a similar hide-away valued at £25,000 at his family's holiday home in Cornwall after the first one sparked a family tiff.
He reportedly used the hut as a writing room where he completed his memoirs, For The Record, last September.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.