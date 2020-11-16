Caroline Lucas tops Woman’s Hour power list

Published: 11:59 AM November 16, 2020

Caroline Lucas joins Green Party delegates and local anti-Brexit groups as they come together to hold an anti-Brexit rally - Credit: Getty Images

Caroline Lucas has topped a list of powerful women.

The Green Party MP took first place in the Woman’s Hour Power List, marking positive contributions women make to the environment and sustainability.

Lucas is followed by environmental lawyer Farhana Yamin, described by judges as a “powerhouse for climate justice”.

Clean air campaigner Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, whose daughter Ella suffered a fatal asthma attack believed to be linked to air pollution, is next.

The top 10 also features plastic-free period campaigner Ella Daish, who calls for sanitary products to be biodegradable, young birder and environmentalist Mya-Rose Craig, also known as Birdgirl, and Rebecca Speight, chief executive of bird charity the RSPB.

Outside the top 10, Gail Bradbrook, co-founder of controversial climate campaign Extinction Rebellion has been selected, as well as wildlife TV presenter Kate Humble and Mandi Roberts, a hedgehog rescue volunteer.

Karen Dalziel, editor of Woman’s Hour, said the list features “remarkable women from around the UK have made protecting our planet their personal priority”.

She said: “They’re the decision-makers, innovators, communicators, campaigners and volunteers who’ve made a conscious choice to care for our environment and find more sustainable ways to live.”

“However it’s not just the work they’re doing that sets them apart, it’s the scale of their passion, dedication and determination to bring about lasting charge that is so inspiring.”

Judges praised Lucas as “the politician of our generation who almost uniquely uses environmental logic to make her decisions” and who is “fearless in holding power to account”.

Woman’s Hour Power List: Our Planet Top 10:

Caroline Lucas (MP)

Farhana Yamin (environmental lawyer)

Rosamund Kissi-Debrah (clean air campaigner)

Mya-Rose Craig (birder and environmentalist)

Sophie Howe (Future Generations Commissioner for Wales)

Ella Daish (plastic-free period campaigner)

Joanna Haigh (physicist and climate change researcher)

Rebecca Speight (CEO of the RSPB)

Minette Batters (President of the National Farmers Union)

Carolyn Cobbold (Co-founder of the Manhood Peninsula Partnership)