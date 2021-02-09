Senior Tory MP criticises 'very blokey mentality' and 'calibre of women' in Boris Johnson's government
- Credit: PA
A senior Tory MP has criticised the "very blokey mentality" of Boris Johnson's government.
Caroline Nokes, who chairs the Commons Women and Equalities Select Committee, also said there were some “serious questions about the calibre of the women” invited into top positions.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour: “I think it’s still a very blokey mentality at the very top. I don’t think that we’re done many favours by the predominance of single sex education round the cabinet table.
“And I think it’s really important that there’s much more recognition, we need more women in parliament across every party, we need more women in government and we need to be prepared to listen to their opinions and act upon them.”
Nokes said the government needs to “wake up” and take equalities issues “far more seriously than they have to date”.
You may also want to watch:
“I’m not convinced that they are listening, I’ve been pointing out since the start of the pandemic how few women are sat around the cabinet table, how their voices are not being played into debates and decisions that the government is making,” she said.
“I think it’s absolutely crucial that the government wakes up to the fact that they need to take equalities far more seriously than they have to date.”
Most Read
- 1 Michael Gove calls for 'reset' and 'refinement' of one-month-old Brexit deal
- 2 Boris Johnson facing Tory rebellion over post-Brexit trade bill
- 3 Angela Merkel ally says UK coronavirus strategy has 'caused endless suffering'
- 4 Green Party becomes third biggest Westminster party in Ipsos Mori poll
- 5 George Eustice claims EU 'unexpectedly' changed its position on shellfish
- 6 Tory anger after ministers attempt to stop genocide vote
- 7 Rachel Johnson: My Brexit revelation and biggest lockdown frustration
- 8 Government-funded body launches investigation after employee spends £6,000 on chocolate over Christmas
- 9 UK government's Erasmus replacement criticised
- 10 Tory MP accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19 during interview
She added: “I think there are some serious challenges around the calibre of women that you invite into your cabinet and that you make sure that their voices are heard.”
Nokes’ comments came after her committee published a report which raised concerns that priorities for the economic recovery after coronavirus are skewed towards male-dominated sectors, with “build, build, build” rhetoric and images of high-vis jackets and hard hats.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.