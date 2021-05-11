Senior Keir Starmer aide resigns following allegations of involvement in Angela Rayner's demotion

Published: 12:37 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 12:50 PM May 11, 2021

Keir Starmer’s closest parliamentary aide has resigned as the fallout from Labour's poor performance in local elections continues.

Carolyn Harris, the leader's parliamentary private secretary (PPS), said: "It has been the proudest moment of my career to co-chair the campaign that saw Keir Starmer elected as Labour leader, and to serve as his PPS for the past year.

"Stepping back from this role is the right thing at this moment, coming as it does after some trying personal times and an ever-increasing workload as deputy leader of Welsh Labour. I have enjoyed every minute, and look forward to supporting Keir the best way I can in the months ahead."







The Times has reported that the close Starmer ally, who is also Welsh Labour’s deputy leader, has been accused by some MPs of spreading unfounded allegations about UK Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

“She was briefing salacious rumours about Angela over the weekend and got caught. She’s a total wrecking ball and has done him a lot of harm in [the parliamentary Labour party],” a shadow minister said.

Harris has been described as the "eyes and ears" of the Labour leader among MPs since she was elected in April 2020.