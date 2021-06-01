Carrie Johnson 'ordered decoy dresses to keep wedding secret'
- Credit: PA
Carrie Johnson rented three “decoy” dresses to ensure extra secrecy surrounding her wedding to the prime minister on the weekend, it has been reported.
Along with the white dress the former Carrie Symonds wore for the ceremony, she hired three other outfits from a favourite eco-fashion business, My Wardrobe HQ, without saying she would be wearing one to marry Boris Johnson.
The dress she wore and the three decoy frocks were delivered to Downing Street a few days before the wedding, the Times reports.
It is thought that the delivery of a single white dress may have alerted people to the possibility of an impending wedding, whereas ordering four of mixed colours at once may have thrown the inquisitive off the scent.
“We didn’t know what it was for,” Sacha Newall, who co-founded My Wardrobe HQ in 2018, told the paper.
“We were just asked to supply some items. Then we saw what happened this weekend. It was all a bit of a surprise.”
Johnson is expected back at work on Tuesday after reports the newlyweds enjoyed a two-day seaside break after the Saturday ceremony.
Most Read
- 1 It'll be Boris Johnson who brings down the government
- 2 John Bercow: It's time to rage against the liar on the right
- 3 A dark decade lies ahead for Europe
- 4 Vote Leave officials to face MPs' questioning over conduct during Brexit referendum
- 5 EU ambassador hits out at DUP over Brexit remarks that lack 'adherence to reality'
- 6 Britain's forgotten referendum
- 7 How Sinn Féin built one of the most effective political machines in Europe
- 8 Nation's most-loved murderer returns
- 9 The mystery of the Inuit who arrived in Scotland
- 10 Carrie Johnson 'ordered decoy dresses to keep wedding secret'
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.