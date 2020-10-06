Brexit News Westminster News Europe News Support Us Subscribe Podcasts Shop
Home > Brexit News > Westminster News

Video

Rishi Sunak says Britons 'should be grateful' for Boris Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 10:25 AM October 6, 2020    Updated: 10:34 AM October 6, 2020
Rishi Sunak MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer on the Andrew Marr show

Chancellor Rishi Sunak on the Andrew Marr show - Credit: PAJeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak has been slammed online after suggesting Britons should be "grateful" to have Boris Johnson as their leader.

Appearing on Sky News' Kay Burley @ Breakfast show, the chancellor downplayed claims he would take a tilt at the top job of prime minister.

MORE: Downing Street denies rift between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

"I think the job I have is hard enough and I see up-close what the prime minister has to deal with every day. It's not an envious task and he does it admirably well.

"These are very difficult time and I am grateful that we have his leadership and I think the country should be grateful for that as well."

MORE: Boris Johnson ruled out second lockdown to stop Rishi Sunak quitting

Twitter users excoriated the chancellor. 

@iii_turk posted: "Just when you think there’s someone who seems to be competent in government, he comes along with this rubbish."

@BeaumontBee added: "That's such a patronising thing to say. There is nothing to be 'grateful' for, as far as Johnson is concerned. Absolutely nothing."

Rory added: "Rishi Sunak comes out with this, the day after 16,000 people tested have no idea if they have an infectious virus because somebody in the UK government can't work a f**king excel spreadsheet properly."

@JRodge888 wrote "Grateful... for this?" above a chart showing the UK as having one of the highest excess death rates and forecast loss of GDP in 2020, globally.

One user, by the name Yabba, quipped: "Especially those looking forward to Scottish independence and a united Ireland."

@pepetideo wrote: "Yes... I will be very grateful when his leadership is over. Because we will not see another example of someone so grossly incompetent in our lifetimes. I hope"

"I bet he’s quite grateful that the PM is clearly shite, not done him any harm by comparison," added one person.

Chris joked: "Seriously? Was Cummings pointing a gun at him off camera?"

Rishi Sunak
Boris Johnson
Media

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Comments powered by Disqus