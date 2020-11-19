Chip shops warn they could suffer major fish shortage without Brexit deal with Greenland
- Credit: Getty Images
Chip shops in the United Kingdom could suffer from a major fish shortage if the government does not secure a Brexit deal with Greenland, the industry has warned.
Around 10% of all fish supplied to England comes from self-governing Danish territory waters as a result of existing EU agreements, the National Federation of Fish Friers, which represents chip shops, has claimed.
Its president Andrew Crook has said that a post-Brexit trade deal with Greenland was crucial for saving one of the UK's most popular meals, because quality Arctic fish cannot be easily replaced.
Crook said without an agreement in place in the coming weeks the industry will be forced to turn to countries who will be "having us over a barrel on prices", and warned around 2,000 jobs would be at threat.
"The British fleet cannot be expected to catch all the fish we need. Greenland’s fish is a premium product and supplies some 10% of fish to the south of England," he told the Sun.
"We must not let a deal slip through the net."
Greenland’s ministers have previously indicated that they are keen to retain tariff-free export access to the UK after Brexit.
