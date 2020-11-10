Video
Claire Fox attacks opponents of Brexit bill - before accidentally voting against it
- Credit: Parliament Live
Former Brexit Party MEP Claire Fox has delivered a speech in the House of Lords attacking opponents of Boris Johnson's law-breaking Brexit bill, before voting against it herself.
By a significant margin, peers voted against the legislation which has powers to enable ministers to override international law.
And Fox was one of the 433 opponents of the bill, despite claiming it was the "right as a sovereign elected body" to be able to break the law.
She told the chamber: "Under pressure from Brexiteers, Boris Johnson contested and won the December general election.
"He pledged the UK would not be tied to EU rules. The government are now trying to keep that promise to the electorate.
"The main part of this Internal Market Bill is to give the UK government the power to override those aspects of an international treaty that would, for example, bind Northern Ireland to a range of EU rules.
"The government is not breaking the law, it is making the law, by proposing a Bill that would allow it to change some of its commitments to international treaty by getting it voted through the democratic chamber
"That is what governments are elected to do in a democracy and it is their right as a sovereign elected body to do so."
Most Read
- 1 John Redwood sends 'warning letter' to Joe Biden over Brexit
- 2 Joe Biden prioritises phone calls with Merkel and Macron - as Johnson still waits
- 3 'There is no special relationship with Boris Johnson', warns Joe Biden camp
- 4 John Major savages Brexit warning Britain will 'never be a great power again'
- 5 Former Tory minister backs Keir Starmer to be next PM
- 6 Tory MPs hatching plan to topple Boris Johnson if he does not resign in spring
- 7 Brexiteer peer branded racist for calling Kamala Harris 'the Indian'
- 8 Minister now admits US trade deal no longer 'critical' to UK economy success
- 9 Joe Biden could hand Boris Johnson Brexit ultimatum in first phone call
- 10 Vaccine tsar to leave post after racking up £670,000 bill for PR support
She added: "What are the electors to make of those in this House claiming simply they are driven by protecting the integrity of the law in all instances?
MORE: Michael Howard leads fight against Boris Johnson's Brexit bill
"Yet they have lobbied for, or remained silent as endless Covid regulations that have trashed civil liberties, flaunted legal norms and stretched the law to its limits have been passed by my Lords time and again.
"My Lords may be worried by the damage to the UK's reputation abroad.
"I worry to the damage this House might inflict on the UK's democratic reputation here at home if it insists on emasculating this Bill by amendments."
But shortly after she marched through the "nay" lobby to help inflict a defeat on the government.
She tweeted: "I fess up. Haven't got hang of voting app or difference between contents/not contents palaver, so voted wrong way in one of votes.
"My rookies' error gave Lib Dems a laugh and in huge defeat my vote hardly mattered. Said what I needed."
Labour peer Andrew Adonis quipped: "It’s so Johnsonian to be for and against Brexit at the same time, she is bound to become a minister soon!"
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.