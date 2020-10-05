No 10's new lockdown restrictions ridiculed with hilarious 'law generator' chart

Published: 2:16 PM October 5, 2020

A comedian has taken aim at new government restrictions by releasing a hilarious chart mocking the way ministers have come up with new coronavirus rules.

Belfast comedian Paddy Raff tweeted a table which asks participants to make up their own coronavirus laws.

Dubbed the "government COVID-19 Law Generator", users answer three questions, such as what your and your mother's birth month and what the first letter of your surname are, to come up with a new restriction.

NEW: Government COVID-19 Law Generator ⚠️



I got.... “From the moment the next episode of Flog It ends, your ma will be solely responsible for the UK’s furlough scheme”



🔁 RT with your legislation pic.twitter.com/msJLe5lHT4 — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) September 29, 2020

Some responses have left people in hysterics.

"From 7.36pm on Halloween all cats must constantly sanitise their hands or face a £1,000 fine," shared @MsAlliance.

"From the winter equinox, essential workers must cough into other people's elbows," Mitch wrote.

From 7.36pm on Halloween all cats must constantly sanitise their hands or face a £1,000 fine. https://t.co/sHOvJG0ZJG — 🚚 ⭐️ Gita chose a side 🇪🇺 (@MsAlliance) October 5, 2020

Sophia Akram retweeted: "From the stroke of midnight public transport users must wash their hands every hour, singing happy birthday by Stevie Wonder."

@_headfairy added: "From 7:36pm on Halloween people who support the NHS but who won’t wear masks can no longer serve wet food in a dry bar."

From 7:36pm on Halloween people who support the NHS but who won’t wear masks can no longer serve wet food in a dry bar. https://t.co/AQnnGSuh8K — Gisele’s wearing a mask (@_headfairy) October 5, 2020

Another shared: "Monday @ 10pm Dominic Cummings must self-isolate for 48 years."

When the sun enters Scorpio, essential workers must clap every Thursday for carers at 8pm until a vaccine is found. https://t.co/9mCXFhS43c — Liam Martin-Lane #Kira4NEC (@LML96_) October 5, 2020

The tweets comes as the government faces mounting criticism over its nationwide 10pm curfew on restaurants and pubs.

Members of the public have questioned the validity of the law and have wondered whether the new restrictions were forcing large numbers of drinkers onto the streets and into house parties.

Some Tory backbencher are threatening a rebellion against the rule.

One anonymous MP told POLITICO: "Which clown-faced moron thought it would be a good idea to kick thousands of pissed people out from the pubs into the street and onto the tube at the same time? It’s like some sort of sick experiment to see if you can incubate a second wave."

On Friday, health secretary Matt Hancock came under fire after it was reported he gave councils five minutes' notice of new lockdown restrictions.

The Guardian reported that Hartlepool and Middlesbrough council received a draft press release minutes before Hancock announced the new measures.