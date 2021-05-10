News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Boris Johnson under investigation over luxurious Caribbean holiday

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 11:26 AM May 10, 2021    Updated: 11:29 AM May 10, 2021
File photo dated 20/4/2021 of Boris Johnson who has vowed to "look forward" past the pandemic as he

Boris Johnson is under investigation for a holiday he made to the Caribbean in December 2019 - Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is being investigated for two possible breaches of Commons rules, the parliamentary commissioner for standards has announced.

The prime minister is being probed over his Downing Street flat makeover and a Christmas holiday he took in the Caribbean.



Johnson was among a list of MPs under investigation that was kept under wraps during the campaign for the May election but has now been revealed by Kathryn Stone, the independent commissioner.

The commission has the power to suspend MPs and call by-elections, in the most serious of breaches.

She is acting on a complaint submitted by the Labour MP Margaret Hodge, which says parliament’s watchdog must probe who originally paid for the lavish renovations.

You may also want to watch:

Johnson has repeatedly failed to deny that the Conservative Party, or multiple Tory donors, paid out for works that could have cost up to £200,000.

Stone is also investigating who paid for Johnson's luxury Caribbean holiday on the island of Mustique during Christmas 2019.

Most Read

  1. 1 Could Mexican Coke spark a new Coca-Cola cold war?
  2. 2 A view from inside the Heathrow petri dish
  3. 3 The truth about 'buy British'
  1. 4 The man the Soviet Union left in space
  2. 5 Sadiq Khan re-elected as London mayor as Laurence Fox loses £10k deposit
  3. 6 Labour should never have swallowed the Brexit pill
  4. 7 Why can't the English see what the Scots and Welsh can?
  5. 8 Downing Street announces plans to change English voting system following string of Labour victories
  6. 9 Noel Clarke: The man who would not take no for an answer
  7. 10 Liz Truss accused of freeports 'catastrophic blunder' following Brexit deals

At the time, Johnson claimed the £15,000 cost of the villa he stayed in was paid for by David Ross, a Tory party donor and former deputy chairman of Carphone Warehouse, who owns a property on the island.

Ross then denied he had paid for the holiday and said he did not own the villa where Johnson and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, stayed.

It is the first time a serving prime minister has been investigated by the commissioner, who is responsible for regulating MPs’ conduct and adherence to Parliamentary rules.

Stone is also investigating seven other Conservative MPs – former Cabinet ministers Owen Paterson and Theresa Villiers, plus Adam Holloway, Bob Stewart, Natalie Elphicke, Roger Gale and Jonathan Gullis.

Boris Johnson
Conservative Party
Downing Street
London

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov

Elections | Opinion

Is the end finally nigh for EU's most notorious leader?

Paul Knott

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Jacksons Wharf in Hartlepool, County Durham

Reader Letters | Opinion

Boris Johnson is making the UK a laughing stock

Reader Letters

Author Picture Icon
Michael Gove, Minister for the Cabinet Office and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, arrives in D

Mandrake

The reverse Midas touch of Michael Gove

Tim Walker

Author Picture Icon
Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer and Labour Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner (far right) during a visit to Birmingham

Labour Party

Angela Rayner sacked as Labour Party chair following poor election results

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus