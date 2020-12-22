News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Video

Transport head says UK in store for Brexit traffic chaos 'like we have never experienced'

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 4:02 PM December 22, 2020    Updated: 4:04 PM December 22, 2020
Duncan Buchanan, Director of Policy, England & Wales, Road Haulage Association

Duncan Buchanan, Director of Policy, England & Wales, Road Haulage Association - Credit: Parliamentlive.tv

A transport head has said Brexit will cause traffic jams at British ports "like we have never experienced".

Road Haulage Association policy director Duncan Buchanan warned that the UK faced a "very serious" disruption to supply chains as a result of Brexit.



Buchanan had been fronting an emergency meeting of the Common's business and industrial strategy committee when he said a no-deal Brexit would unleash more chaos at Britain's ports than what is already being seen at Dover.

Hundreds of lorries are stranded in Dover port after France decided to its border to hauliers coming from Britain.

This was an attempt to halt the spread of a new strain of coronavirus into mainland Europe recently discovered in England.

"There are hundreds of hundreds of lorries all over Kent now. 1,500 perhaps at Manston," Buchanan told MPs.

"This is a huge problem. This is a supply chain disruption that is far more widespread and is going to be very difficult to recover from."

Most Read

  1. 1 Michel Barnier to make Brexit announcement
  2. 2 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2013 prediction proven right
  3. 3 Boris Johnson protest song could bag the Number 1 slot in the Christmas chart
  1. 4 Nigel Farage mocked after complaining about EU controlling their borders
  2. 5 Boris Johnson criticised for laughing with minister about prospect of no-deal Brexit
  3. 6 Priti Patel 'caused legal storm' with 'ill-advised' tweet about migrant deaths
  4. 7 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
  5. 8 Number 10 describes EU leak over Brexit talks as 'bollocks'
  6. 9 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
  7. 10 Growing number of Leave voters now think Brexit was 'wrong', new YouGov poll finds

Buchanan explained that in the past hauliers could bypass port closures by travelling to another point of entry but said that this time round the problem was "of a different order of magnitude". 

"In the context of Brexit, and what is coming from January 1, this is the start of a very, very serious supply chain disruption, of the likes we probably have never experienced," he cautioned. 

"I'd just like to say that again, this is going to be of the likes we have never experienced."

Buchanan also hit at ministers for understating lorry queues Kent.

"We heard about some numbers last night and we were very disappointed because of the way it was portrayed - it was seeking to minimise the nature of the problem.

"This is a very serious problem and whether you've actually moved a few hundred lorries from one place to another, it's irrelevant." 

Brexit
House of Commons

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

German comedians have satirised 'The Crown' with a version about Boris Johnson and Brexit.

Boris Johnson | Video

German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hancock on The Andrew Marr Show

Andrew Marr | Video

Andrew Marr rips into Matt Hancock for 'playing politics' over coronavirus

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Anti-Brexit campaigners' placards outside the Houses of Parliament

Polling Figures | Opinion

The big Brexit lie has been rumbled

Jim Chisolm

Logo Icon
EU vice president Heidi Hautala

Brexit | Video

EU vice president says sovereignty debate in Brexit talks is 'totally...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus