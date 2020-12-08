MPs could be forced to sit over Christmas to rush through Brexit deal
- Credit: Jessica Taylor
MPs could be forced to sit in the House of Commons over Christmas to rush through a Brexit deal if one is agreed with the European Union at the last minute ahead of the end of the transition period.
It is expected the House of Commons will rise on Monday 21 December to Monday 4 January.
Boris Johnson's spokesperson has not ruled out requiring politicians to sit before December 31 to ensure it becomes law.
Asked if there were contingency plans for the Commons to sit between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the prime minister’s spokesman said: “We believe that should we reach a free trade agreement there is parliamentary time to put it through the House.
“I think we have seen previously parliament’s ability to pass things at a good speed where necessary and we continue to believe that there is time to do so.”
You may also want to watch:
The spokesman said “time is obviously in short supply” but that the government wanted to reach a deal “as soon as possible”.
A trade minister previously admitted that new trade deals could be put into force before MPs have the opportunity to scrutinise them.
The Lords recently defeated the government in a vote that demanded more parliamentary debate before the passing of deals.
Most Read
- 1 'As thick as two planks': Brexiteer MP mocked after proposal for new tariff system
- 2 All of the best replies to David Davis claiming Britain has been 'civilised' in Brexit talks
- 3 Boris Johnson 'accepts there will be food price rises' if there's a no-deal Brexit
- 4 Piers Morgan has perfect response to James Cleverly over Brexit preparedness
- 5 All 357 MPs who voted to reinstate law-breaking clauses in Brexit bill
- 6 David Dimbleby rates Boris Johnson's government worst in his 82-year lifetime
- 7 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 8 James Cleverly insists Boris Johnson has delivered his 'oven-ready' Brexit deal
- 9 Nigel Farage reminded of poor fisheries record as MEP after slamming Boris Johnson's potential Brexit deal climbdown
- 10 Dawn French reveals she dumped ex-boyfriend because he was a Tory
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.