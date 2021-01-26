Tories abstain on motion to protect post-Brexit workers' rights
- Credit: Parliament Live
Conservative MPs have abstained on a motion to protect holiday pay, paid breaks, the 48-hour working week limit and legislation that bans firing and rehiring.
While the motion was supported by 263 MPs, Tory MPs did not vote, with many Tory politicians failing to turn up for the debate.
Labour frontbencher Andy McDonald told the Commons: “In the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis, ministers are considering ripping up workers’ rights.
“This could see people across the country worse off, losing out on holiday pay and working longer hours. Scrapping the 48-hour working week cap could mean many key workers feel pressured to work excessive hours.
“The government should be focused on securing our economy and rebuilding the country, not taking a wrecking ball to hard-won rights. The government’s true colours are on full display once again and it’s clear their priorities couldn’t be further from those of workers and their families.”
You may also want to watch:
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said: “I wasn’t shocked to learn that the Tories were reviewing trade union rights – it’s what Tory governments do every time they’re elected.”
He added: “Nobody can trust the assurances from the Secretary of State (Kwasi Kwarteng) this evening, a man who has spent his life threatening trade unions and employment rights.”
Most Read
- 1 Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her with 'no fish'
- 2 European parliament agrees to add British overseas territories to post-Brexit tax haven blacklist
- 3 Telegraph columnist blames Angela Merkel for Brexit
- 4 Minister terminates interview after suggesting public's age and weight to blame for UK's high death toll
- 5 Boris Johnson to visit Scotland this week in attempt to shore up the union
- 6 This picture of Boris Johnson on the phone to Joe Biden has caused a stir
- 7 Brexiteer calls for UK to save Eurostar - by buying it and renaming it 'Britstar'
- 8 Petition launched to cancel 'festival of Brexit' event in 2022
- 9 Brussels to launch campaign teaching younger Britons about the EU
- 10 Piers Morgan defends interview with Thérèse Coffey after accusations of 'bullying'
Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband meanwhile said it is “pretty clear” that the government looked at whether to scrap existing employment rights.
“The very fact that they were considering taking away vital rights to 40-hour limits, on workers’ rights for nurses, ambulance drivers, lorry drivers, supermarket delivery drivers speaks volumes.”
Defending the government position, Conservative Lee Anderson said the “real workers” in the UK are “sick to death” of Labour “moaning all the time”.
He continued: “I’ve done my time, done my graft, done my shift down the pits, but what do they really know about workers’ rights? Absolutely nothing, because most of them have never done a proper day’s work in their life.”
Kwaswi Kwarteng, the new business secretary, insisted that on his watch, “there will be no reduction in workers’ rights”.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.