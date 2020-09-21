Tory MP forced to apologise after he ‘simply forgot’ to wear face mask in train

Published: 4:39 PM September 21, 2020

Devies MP Danny Kruger was snapped not wearing a face covering on a journey from Hungerford to Paddington on Saturday.

The passenger posted a photo of Kruger hunched over his phone listening to music, writing: “Don’t blame it on the young people Boris when your own party aren’t even following your rules.”

The photo received more than 15,500 likes and just under 5,000 re-tweets.

Danny kruger, the tory MP for Devises not wearing a mask for the entire Hungerford to Paddington train journey yesterday. Don’t blame it on the young people Boris when your own party aren’t even following your rules 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ #Lockdown2 #SecondWave pic.twitter.com/4NV8Cv5CuK — Edie (@Ediebound) September 19, 2020

Kruger, who is part of the cohort that entered parliament for the first time in 2019, issued a statement, saying: “I boarded an almost empty carriage at Hungerford and quite simply forgot to put on my mask.

“When I got to Paddington I realised my mistake and covered up for the rest of my journey.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “If the person had reminded me rather than taking a photo and posting it on social media I would of course have put on my mask then and there.

“I do apologise for my mistake.”

The spotting comes after Kruger told his own constituents to wear a face mask in a Facebook post.

The former speech writer to then prime minister David Cameron wrote on September 7: “If, like me, you are already using the train, or are thinking of it, remember: you MUST wear a face covering unless you are exempt.”

Failure to wear a face covering in public can result in an on-the-spot fine of £100, doubling with every repeated offence to a maximum of £3,200.