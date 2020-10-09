44-day old company with links to Tory peer awarded multi-million-pound NHS contract without tender
- Credit: PA
A seven-week-old firm with links to a Tory peer has landed a multi-million-pound contract to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the NHS without an open tender.
PPE Medpro, set up by Anthony Page on the day he quit as secretary of a company that deals with baroness Michelle Georgina Mone's "brand", won a £122 million contract with the Department of Health to supply 25 million gowns to the NHS, a Mirror investigation has revealed.
The contract was not open to other bidders.
Page is also a director of finance firm Knox Group, founded by Baroness Mone’s fiancé Doug Barrowman.
Jolyon Maugham of The Good Law Project, told the Mirror: “Another hugely lucrative PPE contract has been awarded to a firm with no obvious qualification beyond links to very substantial donors to the Conservative Party.”
A spokeswoman for Baroness Mone said: “Baroness Mone has no comment as she has no role or involvement in PPE Medpro.
You may also want to watch:
"Mr Barrowman is also not involved in the company PPE Medpro and is not a Director or Shareholder."
Barrowman did confirm Page as a director of Knox House Trust, which "provides corporate services and trust services to hundreds of clients".
Most Read
- 1 Study finds almost half of Remain voters do not support EU freedom of movement
- 2 Minister criticised by TV presenter for saying 'absolutely nothing' in interview
- 3 Europeans will need passports to enter UK from October 2021
- 4 11 reasons why Boris Johnson will be bounced into securing a Brexit deal
- 5 Liz Truss in Commons gaffe after saying Brexit deals will 'undermine' British farmers
- 6 Liam Fox fails in bid to become World Trade Organisation boss
- 7 MANDRAKE: Former Today editor takes on Andrew Neil
- 8 Dominic Cummings will never escape from Barnard Castle
- 9 Scottish parliament overwhelmingly votes against Boris Johnson's Brexit bill
- 10 Allegra Stratton to become new Downing Street press secretary to lead daily 'White House-style' briefings
His spokesman added: “He cannot comment on the individual client entities.”
There is no suggestion of wrongdoing and the Department of Health said: “Due diligence is carried out for all government contracts.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.