44-day old company with links to Tory peer awarded multi-million-pound NHS contract without tender

Published: 10:53 AM October 9, 2020 Updated: 11:15 AM October 9, 2020

Entrepreneur Michelle Mone is admiited to the House of Lords as Baroness Mone of Mayfair, after being made a Tory peer. - Credit: PA

A seven-week-old firm with links to a Tory peer has landed a multi-million-pound contract to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the NHS without an open tender.

PPE Medpro, set up by Anthony Page on the day he quit as secretary of a company that deals with baroness Michelle Georgina Mone's "brand", won a £122 million contract with the Department of Health to supply 25 million gowns to the NHS, a Mirror investigation has revealed.

The contract was not open to other bidders.

Page is also a director of finance firm Knox Group, founded by Baroness Mone’s fiancé Doug Barrowman.

Jolyon Maugham of The Good Law Project, told the Mirror: “Another hugely lucrative PPE contract has been awarded to a firm with no obvious qualification beyond links to very substantial donors to the Conservative Party.”







A spokeswoman for Baroness Mone said: “Baroness Mone has no comment as she has no role or involvement in PPE Medpro.

"Mr Barrowman is also not involved in the company PPE Medpro and is not a Director or Shareholder."

Barrowman did confirm Page as a director of Knox House Trust, which "provides corporate services and trust services to hundreds of clients".

His spokesman added: “He cannot comment on the individual client entities.”

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing and the Department of Health said: “Due diligence is carried out for all government contracts.”