John Redwood sends 'warning letter' to Joe Biden over Brexit

Published: 1:55 PM November 9, 2020 Updated: 2:15 PM November 9, 2020

A Brexiteer MP has penned what pro-Brexit newspapers have described as a 'warning letter' to president-elect Joe Biden over Brexit.

John Redwood said he accepted that Biden now has a "clear mandate" in America, but he also claimed there was a "larger percentage mandate" for the EU referendum result.

The Brexiteer also told the new leader of the country that the election result also demonstrated that Donald Trump had "considerable support for his Republican vision" with 70 million votes.

He wrote: "The UK’s EU referendum gave us a larger percentage mandate for exit than your own convincing win, so you will understand the importance to us of becoming a truly independent country again on 1 January next year."

He urged the president-elect to work with the British government to achieve its goals on both sides of the Atlantic, denying there was a Tory plot to undermine the Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

MORE: The mysterious case of the two John Redwoods

MORE: 'There is no special relationship with Boris Johnson', warns Joe Biden camp

You may also want to watch:

He continued: "I must stress that the UK does uphold the GFA in Northern Ireland.

"As we leave the EU we have no plans to impose a hard border between the UK and the Republic of Ireland, contrary to false EU rumours."

Instead, he told the next president to "take up" with the European Union fears of a border, which he suggested was the fault of them alone.







He said: "It is the EU which seems to be planning new border controls on their side of the border which you may like to take up with them."

In response, Redwood said the UK government would work with him on NATO, support the White House in the Middle East, and be "vigilant" on Russian and Chinese cyber threats.

It comes just weeks after another Brexiteer, Iain Duncan Smith, warned Biden not to "lecture" the Britain on Northern Ireland



