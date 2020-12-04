Tory Party members rate Boris Johnson among least popular in cabinet, survey reveals

Published: 1:37 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 1:46 PM December 4, 2020

Boris Johnson (centre), alongside new chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (second right), former cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill (second left), work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey (right) and health secretary Matt Hancock (left) - Credit: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Conservative Party members have rated Boris Johnson as one of the least popular figures in cabinet, according to a new survey.

The monthly poll by ConservativeHome found Johnson, polling at a satisfaction rating of 2.6, was only slightly more popular than health secretary Matt Hancock (0.4) and housing minister Robert Jenrick (-1.8).







Party chair Amanda Milling received -14.6 while education secretary Gavin Williamson had a score of -22.5.

The poll, which is calculated by subtracting the percentage of people dissatisfied with each minister from those who are satisfied - reflects unhappiness in the party with last month's lockdown and continuing coronavirus restrictions.

On Thursday, a survey commissioned by Channel 4 News found that a majority "Red Wall" seats won by the Tories during the 2019 General Election would be "wiped out" if an election were held today.

Pollsters found that 36 of 45 seats would change hands from the Conservative back to Labour, seriously jeopardising Johnson's chances of holding onto No 10.

International trade secretary Liz Truss topped the poll for the first time with a satisfaction rate of 75.4pc. Truss has in recent weeks made progress in trade negotiations with Canada and Japan.

Johnson's approval ratings have steadily declined since January. At the beginning of the year, Johnson's rating was at 91.6 but slid massively to 63.6 in June following months of lockdown and the defence of his adviser Dominic Cummings' trip to Durham.

Those numbers tumbled in October to a low of -10.3 before bouncing back to 13.3 last month.

Following Truss, the panel’s favourite cabinet members were chancellor Rishi Sunak (74.6), defence secretary Ben Wallace (65.8) and foreign secretary Dominic Raab (63.5).