Tory members rate Liz Truss the best-performing government minister

Published: 3:48 PM December 29, 2020 Updated: 4:00 PM December 29, 2020

Liz Truss has topped a league table of best-performing cabinet ministers - as voted for by Tory members.

The international trade secretary received an 85% favorability rating in the Conservative Home polling - up ten points compared to a month ago.

She is ahead of chancellor Rishi Sunak - only 80% of support - and foreign secretary Dominic Raab - on 68% of support.

Boris Johnson comes in ninth place with just 47% of support - behind defence secretary Ben Wallace, chief secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay, home secretary Priti Patel, cabinet office minister Michael Gove, and leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg.

MORE: Former Tory minister tells Liz Truss to resign

The prime minister's support is, however, a 44 point jump in support after languishing behind his colleagues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Hancock has just 17% favorability - behind the likes of Grant Shapps, Therese Coffey, Suella Bravermann and Alok Sharma.

You may also want to watch:

Robert Jenrick, Amanda Milling and Gavin Williamson all scored negative points in the league table.

Last month the same polling found Johnson was one of the least popular figures in cabinet.