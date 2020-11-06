Right-wing Tories are proving their ideology trumps everything

Published: 12:36 PM November 6, 2020

So what have we learnt this week in the dystopian Covid Brexit land that the UK seems to have become?

That forecasts are just that and even a “reasonable worst-case scenario” might start looking optimistic.

That you can only disregard the advice of experts, be they scientists or economists, for so long – the facts will catch-up with you.

That for a certain type of right-wing politician, sticking to an ideology is more important than people’s lives.

That if you are given a ‘breathing space’, make sure you make the most of it, whether implementing Test and Trace or negotiating a deal.

That the government is able to perform a u-turn on policy in the face of evidence, albeit several weeks too late.

So, whilst optimism is generally good, blind optimism may do more harm. Changing your mind may involve a loss of face, but sometimes it is the right, and only, thing to do.

We have left the EU, but do not make it worse than it needs to by foolishly sticking to a mistaken ideology. The government still has time to change its mind and mitigate the worst outcomes of Brexit but, please learn the lessons of the second wave, this time don’t prevaricate and delay, acting sooner is the right thing to do for the good of the country.

Nick Roberts

Selly Oak

MORE: All of the Tories who voted against Boris Johnson's lockdown plan

This virus doesn’t have a diary.

Doesn’t know what day it is.

This virus has never heard of Christmas.

We have to accept it’s just the way it is.

Kathy Erasmus

London

Arch-Brexiter John Redwood was interviewed on October 31’s edition of Radio 4’s Today programme, during which he called for MPs to have an “informed debate” on the effect of a lockdown for the economy.

Oh, the irony!

James Croft

Bridgnorth

If there is a no-deal Brexit on December 31 and the Covid-19 pandemic persists, with closed borders to prevent cross-channel transmission of the virus, trade between Britain and the continent will become virtually impossible. For this reason the prime minister should urgently request a six-month extension of the transition arrangements by which time hopefully a vaccine will be widely available.

David Hogg

Bristol

With the UK and mainland Europe fighting a serious pandemic, it is barmy that the UK, or a fanatical faction within 10 Downing Street, aka Dominic Cummings, is determined to exit on any terms the EU trading and customs union in eight weeks.

Surely it is time that the UK government acts responsibly for once and seeks a six – or 12 – month extension to the transition period so a friendly withdrawal agreement or other solution can be discussed without the needless disruption that seems inevitable from January 1, 2021?

Michael Clarke

Langholm

• Have your say by emailing theneweuropean@archant.co.uk. Our deadline for letters is Tuesday at 9am for inclusion in Thursday’s edition. Please be concise - letters over five paragraphs long may be edited before printing.