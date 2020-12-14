Post-Brexit Cornwall to receive only 5% of what it needs to replace EU funding

Published: 3:49 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 3:52 PM December 14, 2020

Post-Brexit Cornwall is set to receive just 5% of what it needs to replace EU funding, according to a local councillor.

As one of the UK's poorest areas, Cornwall requested £700 million over 10 years to make up for a shortfall in EU funds caused by Brexit.







Instead, the county will get little more than £1.8 million in the first year.

Cornwall has accessed £765 million in EU funds since it was granted Objective One status by the bloc in 1999.

Independent Cornwall councillor Tim Dwelly told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that residents who voted for Johnson would be feeling "used".

He said Boris Johnson had promised the county the same investment it got from the EU.

"He literally put that to the people of Cornwall in advance of the last general election and now he seems to have completely broken his promise," he said.

"Here in Cornwall, the people who voted for Brexit and voted for the Conservatives did so because they believed or were told it was about taking back control and a commitment by our government to continue to support Cornwall.

"They will be feeling used."

Downing Street has announced a national funding pot of £220 million but Dwelly said splitting that the same way the Growth Deal was would see Cornwall receive just £1.8 million in the first year.

"To stand still, with EU levels of funding, Cornwall would have needed the government to commit to at least £100m a year from the Shared Prosperity Fund," he said.

The Local Government Ministry said the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) would "help to level up and create opportunity".

It also said it was "providing additional UK funding" to help areas prepare for UKSPF money, and "work closely with councils and other key stakeholders on how best to use this".