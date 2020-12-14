Post-Brexit Cornwall to receive only 5% of what it needs to replace EU funding
- Credit: PA
Post-Brexit Cornwall is set to receive just 5% of what it needs to replace EU funding, according to a local councillor.
As one of the UK's poorest areas, Cornwall requested £700 million over 10 years to make up for a shortfall in EU funds caused by Brexit.
Instead, the county will get little more than £1.8 million in the first year.
Cornwall has accessed £765 million in EU funds since it was granted Objective One status by the bloc in 1999.
Independent Cornwall councillor Tim Dwelly told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that residents who voted for Johnson would be feeling "used".
He said Boris Johnson had promised the county the same investment it got from the EU.
You may also want to watch:
"He literally put that to the people of Cornwall in advance of the last general election and now he seems to have completely broken his promise," he said.
"Here in Cornwall, the people who voted for Brexit and voted for the Conservatives did so because they believed or were told it was about taking back control and a commitment by our government to continue to support Cornwall.
Most Read
- 1 Telegraph editor told her newspaper is a 'big part of the Brexit problem'
- 2 Ed Miliband dismantles presenter's defence of 'oven-ready' Brexit pledge
- 3 Boris Johnson under renewed pressure as new polling finds two-thirds of Brits want a Brexit deal
- 4 Spanish foreign minister praised for explanation of deadlock in Brexit trade talks
- 5 Post-Brexit Cornwall to receive only 5% of what it needs to replace EU funding
- 6 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 7 Brexit ploy to 'make Britain low tax, low regulation economy', claims Alastair Campbell
- 8 Labour MP launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson for suggesting no-deal Brexit would be 'wonderful'
- 9 Boris Johnson told he has 'no mandate' for no-deal Brexit as petition is handed in
- 10 Labour MP reprimanded after suggesting Boris Johnson is 'recreating Nazi Germany'
"They will be feeling used."
Downing Street has announced a national funding pot of £220 million but Dwelly said splitting that the same way the Growth Deal was would see Cornwall receive just £1.8 million in the first year.
"To stand still, with EU levels of funding, Cornwall would have needed the government to commit to at least £100m a year from the Shared Prosperity Fund," he said.
The Local Government Ministry said the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) would "help to level up and create opportunity".
It also said it was "providing additional UK funding" to help areas prepare for UKSPF money, and "work closely with councils and other key stakeholders on how best to use this".
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.