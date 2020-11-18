Test and Trace boss Dido Harding told to self-isolate for just nine days
- Credit: PA
The boss of Test and Trace has revealed she is self-isolating.
Dido Harding, the Conservative peer, becomes the latest politician to receive notice that she must stay away from the public over Covid-19 fears.
She tweeted that she had received a notification on her mobile app to do so "overnight".
She wrote: "Nothing like personal experience of your own products ....got this overnight. Feeling well. Many hours of Zoom ahead."
But with Harding advised to self-isolate for just nine days - rather than the full 14 - suggests a delay in her team's process in tracking and tracing.
NHS guidance says that the app will recommend staying away from others for a fortnight period.
Comedian David Schneider tweeted: "Dear Lord, Give me the confidence of someone whose organisation has taken £12bn of taxpayers’ money boasting that it took 5 days to be notified."
James Felton wrote: "Don't want to brag but thanks to my fantastic system I only spent five whole days spreading a deadly disease"
Another replied: "So everyone gets to wander around for five days after encountering someone with Covid? Seems like your system might be...a bit s**t?"
Harding follows Boris Johnson and a number of other Conservative MPs who have been told to isolate after Lee Anderson MP received a positive test result, but it is not clear if Harding's case is linked.
Last week Harding's husband, John Penrose, was told to self-isolate after potentially coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus.
