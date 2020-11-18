News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Test and Trace boss Dido Harding told to self-isolate for just nine days

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 9:19 AM November 18, 2020    Updated: 11:02 AM November 18, 2020
Baroness Dido Harding, executive chairwoman of NHS Test and Trace, during a media briefing in Downin

Baroness Dido Harding, executive chairwoman of NHS Test and Trace, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: PA. - Credit: PA

The boss of Test and Trace has revealed she is self-isolating.

Dido Harding, the Conservative peer, becomes the latest politician to receive notice that she must stay away from the public over Covid-19 fears.

She tweeted that she had received a notification on her mobile app to do so "overnight".

She wrote: "Nothing like personal experience of your own products ....got this overnight. Feeling well. Many hours of Zoom ahead."

But with Harding advised to self-isolate for just nine days - rather than the full 14 - suggests a delay in her team's process in tracking and tracing.

You may also want to watch:

NHS guidance says that the app will recommend staying away from others for a fortnight period.

Comedian David Schneider tweeted: "Dear Lord, Give me the confidence of someone whose organisation has taken £12bn of taxpayers’ money boasting that it took 5 days to be notified."

Most Read

  1. 1 Boris Johnson could agree to 'adjustment period' with EU
  2. 2 Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
  3. 3 Presenter's perfect response to Robert Jenrick over IndyRef2 warning
  1. 4 Tory MP claims Brexit 'irrelevant' in making case for second Scottish independence referendum
  2. 5 Former senior Tory politician warns Britons of Brexit 'hidden evils'
  3. 6 Tory minister criticised by speaker during fiery debate on Covid-19 contracts
  4. 7 Brexit to result in new trade deals being put into force prior to MPs' scrutiny, admits trade minister
  5. 8 Tory MP claims 'beginning of the end' for Boris Johnson
  6. 9 Poll: Should Labour vote against a Brexit deal?
  7. 10 BBC criticised by Brexiteers for comedy sketch based on Leave’s promises

James Felton wrote: "Don't want to brag but thanks to my fantastic system I only spent five whole days spreading a deadly disease"

Another replied: "So everyone gets to wander around for five days after encountering someone with Covid? Seems like your system might be...a bit s**t?"

Harding follows Boris Johnson and a number of other Conservative MPs who have been told to isolate after Lee Anderson MP received a positive test result, but it is not clear if Harding's case is linked.

Last week Harding's husband, John Penrose, was told to self-isolate after potentially coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus. 

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brexit

Leavers in government claim Boris Johnson could agree to one-year Brexit...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings could resign after spin doctor forced out of Downing...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon

Brexit

'Oh this is too good': Public react to Michel Barnier's tweet trolling...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon

Jeremy Corbyn

Former Labour MP says he's 'proud' to have helped stop Jeremy Corbyn...

The New European

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus