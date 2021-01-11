Downing Street insists 'no clamour for vaccines after 8pm'

Published: 2:08 PM January 11, 2021 Updated: 2:54 PM January 11, 2021

Downing Street has denied there is demand for coronavirus vaccines to be delivered out-of-hours after questions about the government's roll-out strategy.

Number 10 said that Covid-19 vaccines could be delivered into the night but that there is currently "not a clamour for jabs after 8pm".

The comments came as Johnson warned that vaccinations are “a race against time” with the scale of the threat on the NHS, which he said includes a shortage of oxygen in some places.

He hailed progress in the vaccination of elderly citizens and added: “It’s a race against time because we can all see the threat that our NHS faces the pressure, it’s under the demand in intensive care units, the pressure on ventilated beds, even a shortage of oxygen in some places.

“We’ve got to focus on what we all need to do together to bear down on the disease.”

The prime minister also said vaccinating the 15 million people in the top four priority groups by mid-February is a “massively stretching” but “achievable target”.

He told reporters: “We cannot be complacent. The worst thing now would be for us to allow the success in rolling out a vaccine programme to breed any kind of complacency about the state of the pandemic.”

Asked about the target, he said: “There’s no doubt that it’s a massively stretching target.

“We believe it’s achievable and we’re going to put absolutely everything into it, we’re going to throw absolutely everything at it to get it done. Those first four groups by the middle of February.

“Today, I think I can confirm that we’ve done roughly 40% of the 80-year-olds in this country already.

“We’ve done about 23% of the elderly residents of care homes.”

