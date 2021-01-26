Tory MP seeks safeguards for car owners in latest environmental protection bill
- Credit: Parliamentlive.tv
Measures in the government’s new environmental protection legislation could be used to ban people from driving cars, a Conservative MP has claimed.
Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds) said the so-called precautionary principle in the Environment Bill – where actions could be taken by the government to stop environmental damage – could restrict people’s freedoms.
During a report stage debate on the Bill, he told the Commons: “The precautionary principle is a whole new way for the government to legislate on environmental matters which can be applied to a huge range of environmental principles.
“However in application, it could be used in the extreme, for example, to introduce policies such as stopping people from driving motorcars on the basis that they damage the environment.”
Sir Geoffrey said his amendment would force the government to “clearly define” the use of the precautionary principle.
He said: “The precautionary principle is not consistently applied to different activity, it is frequently used to constrain certain activities where any impacts are deemed to be unacceptable.”
He added: “I think this principle could well become a precept to people’s freedom in the future and we may well rue the day that we put this particular provision in the Bill.”
Most Read
- 1 Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her with 'no fish'
- 2 European parliament agrees to add British overseas territories to post-Brexit tax haven blacklist
- 3 Boris Johnson to visit Scotland this week in attempt to shore up the union
- 4 Telegraph columnist blames Angela Merkel for Brexit
- 5 Minister terminates interview after suggesting public's age and weight to blame for UK's high death toll
- 6 This picture of Boris Johnson on the phone to Joe Biden has caused a stir
- 7 Brussels to launch campaign teaching younger Britons about the EU
- 8 Brexiteer calls for UK to save Eurostar - by buying it and renaming it 'Britstar'
- 9 Nigel Farage reminded of claim that 'acid test of Brexit' surrounds fishing after clip resurfaces
- 10 Petition launched to cancel 'festival of Brexit' event in 2022
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.