Government drops advert claiming joggers 'highly likely to have Covid-19'

Published: 11:44 AM January 25, 2021

The UK government has dropped an advert which claimed that joggers are 'highly likely to have Covid-19'.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received complaints after a thirty-second radio advert stated: "Someone jogging, walking their dog or working out in the park is highly likely to have Covid-19. This is a national health emergency."

The advert warned that "people will die" if individuals "bend the rules".

The government communication has been criticised by a member of the Independent SAGE group - with professor Gabriel Scally branding it "appalling".

He said: "The first rule of public health communication is to be truthful. False information undermines trust and respect, often achieving entirely the opposite objective to that intended."

Former sports minister Tracey Crouch also accused the government of attempting to "blame those exercising for spreading Covid".

"We know that activity, which is allowed under government guidance, is good for people's physical and mental well-being, and this ad could end up scaring people not to do [it], storing up health issues for the future."

The Cabinet Office has agreed not to repeat the claim made in the ad.

A spokesperson for ASA said: "We have contacted the Cabinet Office with the concerns that have been raised about its claim, in a radio ad, that it is 'highly likely' that individuals such as joggers and dog-walkers have Covid-19.

"Our rules require that advertisers hold robust documentary evidence to prove claims that are capable of substantiation. We have received an assurance from the Cabinet Office that the ad will be discontinued by early next week and the claim about individuals being highly likely to have Covid-19 will not be repeated.

"On that basis, as the Cabinet Office has worked with us to swiftly address and resolve this matter without the need for formal investigation, we consider the matter closed."

The ASA has also received complaints about adverts featuring supermarket trolleys as well as adverts about takeaway coffee headlined "Don't Let a Coffee Cost Lives".