Government plans £30bn cut in NHS day-to-day spending from April

Published: 12:46 PM March 4, 2021 Updated: 12:53 PM March 4, 2021

Boris Johnson with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak after he delivered his Budget to the House of Commons - Credit: PA

Labour has accused the chancellor of failing patients due to planned cuts to day-to-day spending in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Written Budget documents revealed that there is a planned cut of £30 billion in day-to-day spending from April of this year, falling from £199.2 billion to £169.1 billion.

NHS England will see funding fall from £147.7 billion to £139.1 billion from next year, unless ministers commit to more funding for the health service.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth accused Rishi Sunak of failing “patients, our NHS and its staff” in Wednesday’s Budget, as analysis by the opposition party found that waiting lists have hit a “record high”.

Research by Labour found that the number of patients waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment has increased by more than 500% over the last decade, while almost a quarter of a million people are waiting more than a year for treatment.

The party said that an estimated 4.6 million people are currently on the waiting list for treatment – the highest number on record.

Ashworth said: “The chancellor is failing patients, our NHS and its staff by cutting frontline services during a pandemic.

“With lists already at a record high, this will mean patients waiting even longer in pain for vital treatment.

“Yesterday’s Budget papered over the cracks rather than rebuilding the foundations of our country.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the public would be "pretty astonished" by the findings.

Speaking at the Royal Derby Hospital, which he said was “still struggling with Covid cases”, he said: “What’s coming next is the backlog of cases – 4.5 million people on waiting lists, understandably not been dealt with in the last year, so the NHS is going to have a really hard year and I think most people will be pretty astonished that the funding is being cut.”

Boris Johnson said the government has already invested “huge quantities” into health and social care throughout the coronavirus pandemic when asked what the sector’s workers had to do to get a pay rise or investment.

The prime minister, speaking to reporters on a visit to Teesport, said: “We have invested already in the health and social care sector in huge quantities throughout the pandemic.

“And I think the whole country is massively grateful to healthcare workers and social care workers for what they have done.

“About £52 billion went into the NHS just to help cope with the pandemic, £1.5 billion into social care, and £35 billion to support local councils in all sorts of ways.”

Pressed on why there was no pay rise for health and social care workers in the Budget, Johnson said: “A lot of these are obviously in the private sector, the care home workers.

“What we’ve done is had record increases in the living wage, and again the living wage will be going up, which will be supported by the Government, again in April. Our debt to those workers is massive.”



